The leadership strategy of Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi (aka Danmodi) continues to reflect his unwavering commitment to building a greater and more resilient Jigawa. His administration is advancing a pragmatic development blueprint anchored on entrepreneurship, productivity, and sustainability, aligning with the long-term vision of the Jigawa State Development Plan.

Empowering Jigawa through Energy Diversification

Following the constitutional amendment that moved electricity generation from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list, state governments, individuals, and private entities now have the legal authority to generate and distribute electricity, even within areas connected to the national grid. Governor Namadi swiftly recognised the immense opportunity this reform presents and has positioned Jigawa State to fully benefit from it.

In a landmark move, Jigawa, Kano, and Katsina states have jointly signed a ₦50 billion regional energy investment deal aimed at revolutionizing electricity generation in the Northwest. The agreement, reached during the high-level electrification summit in Marrakech, Morocco, establishes a regional electricity market and secures equity stakes for the three states in Future Energies Africa (FEA), the principal investor in the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO).

Under this partnership, Jigawa State has commenced investment in solar energy generation, with a pilot site in Kafin-Hausa, signaling a decisive step toward achieving energy self-sufficiency. Complementing this initiative is the creation of the Ministry of Power and Renewable Energy, a landmark institutional reform that underscores the state’s dedication to sustainable energy development.

Unlocking Jigawa’s Mineral Wealth

Beyond energy, Governor Namadi’s administration has turned strategic attention to the exploration and development of Jigawa’s vast mineral resources as a pathway to economic diversification and industrialization.

The government has approved ₦2.5 billion for a comprehensive geophysical survey across the state. This survey seeks to identify and evaluate mineral deposits, including oil, gas, uranium, and a variety of solid minerals such as granite, kaolin, soda ash, limestone, quartz, tin, columbite, and iron ore.

This bold initiative is integral to the governor’s broader vision of transforming Jigawa into an investment-friendly and resource-driven economy. The survey will not only enhance data for investors but also lay the groundwork for sustainable mining operations that create jobs, generate revenue, and stimulate industrial growth.

Significantly, the Jigawa State Investment Company has already acquired mining licenses for several of these resources, including iron ore, gold, trona ash, and kaolin. That way, it ensures that the state is not just a bystander but an active participant in its mineral value chain.

A Vision for a Sustainable Future

Through these strategic initiatives in electricity and mineral exploration, Governor Umar Namadi is redefining Jigawa’s development trajectory. His administration’s forward-thinking approach combines policy innovation, strategic investment, and regional collaboration, all geared toward building a resilient, self-reliant, and prosperous Jigawa State.