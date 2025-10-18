State governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have pledged to align their state policies with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, as part of efforts to strengthen the federal government’s “Renewed Hope” vision.

The commitment was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of a two-day meeting of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, held from Thursday to Friday.

The forum chairman, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, said the meeting focused on harmonising national and sub-national policies around three key areas — economic transformation, social inclusion, and sustainable development.

In the communiqué, the governors resolved to replicate and sustain priority federal projects within their respective states to deepen nationwide development impact.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining “one message, one future,” a phrase the forum used to describe its resolve to strengthen coordination between federal and state governments and ensure policy coherence across the APC-controlled states.

The PGF said it would continue to promote “people-centred governance and institutional integrity,” while supporting reforms aimed at consolidating the party’s internal democracy.

APC gains new state

The meeting also formally welcomed Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State into the APC, describing his movement as “historic and transformative”.

Mr Uzodinma noted that Mr Mbah’s defection raised the number of APC-controlled states to 24, adding that it signalled a growing acceptance of President Tinubu’s leadership.

Uzodimma hails Tinubu’s ‘bold reforms’

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Governor Uzodimma commended the president’s economic policies, including the removal of fuel subsidy, foreign exchange unification, and fiscal restructuring, saying they had helped stabilise the economy after years of fiscal imbalance.

“These are bold decisions that rescued the economy from near collapse and placed the nation on a path of sustainable growth,” Mr Uzodimma said.

The governors also praised what they described as “visible progress” in key sectors, citing improvements in power supply, infrastructure expansion, and food security, as well as rising non-oil revenues and declining inflation and interest rates.

Grassroots focus and next steps

Reaffirming its grassroots focus, the forum said APC governors would work to ensure that the benefits of the federal reforms reach all electoral wards nationwide.

It added that a presidential-led initiative is underway to establish at least 1,000 active enterprises per ward as part of efforts to drive community-level economic growth.

The governors urged Nigerians to sustain their faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda, saying the reforms require patience and national unity to achieve long-term impact.

“This meeting served as a platform to harmonise state and national development strategies, deepen collaboration, and reaffirm our shared vision of a united, secure, and prosperous Nigeria under President Tinubu’s leadership,” the communiqué said.