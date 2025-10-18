The federal government has charged a senator, Peter Nwebonyi, with making defamatory and inciting statements against his colleague, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, during a series of television appearances and social media posts in March.

The charges, filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, were brought by the Federal Ministry of Justice with Mr Nwebonyi named as the sole defendant.

The prosecution, led by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions, charged Mr Nwebonyi under Sections 391 and 392 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT, which criminalise defamation and the publication of false statements intended to harm another’s reputation.

The five counts accused the Ebonyi North Central senator of intentionally making false and damaging remarks between 3 and 26 March 2025 on various TV programmes and online platforms, knowing the statements would injure the reputation of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District.

According to court filings seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday, the case followed an investigation by the Nigeria Police Force, which established a prima facie case of defamation and incitement against the lawmaker.

An internal memo dated 5 May from the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit to the IGP stated that the investigation began after a petition submitted by Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, through their lawyer, Aja N. Aja.

The petition accused Mr Nwebonyi, who serves as Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, of cyberstalking and character assassination through televised interviews and online comments.

According to the Head of the Unit, Akin Fakorede, the lawmaker embarked on a “campaign of calumny” against Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan after she raised a motion of privilege at a Senate plenary session that generated controversy earlier in March.

When she reportedly refused to retract her statement, the petition alleged that the Senate leadership “deployed” Mr Nwebonyi to “denigrate her person” through repeated media attacks.

Police reports said Mr Nwebonyi appeared on several television stations — including Arise TV, Channels Television, TVC News, and News Central — between 3 and 26 March, where he allegedly made comments describing Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as “a habitual accuser of men of sexual harassment,” “an gold digger,” and “a serial blackmailer.”

He also allegedly accused her of manipulating her husband into marriage and claimed her union was “a product of blackmail.”

Police said these remarks, along with a WhatsApp post on the Arise TV “Guest Forum” group referring to her as “Madam sexual harassment accuser,” were “malicious and defamatory.”

The report said the statements caused “psychological distress and public humiliation” to the complainant and her husband.

The police named Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and her husband, Emmanuel Uduaghan, who are the nominal complainants, as potential prosecution witnesses. Other proposed prosecution witnesses are Joseph Agboola, the investigative police officer; and any other witnesses that the prosecution deems relevant.

Findings

Police found that while Mr Nwebonyi was initially delegated by Senate leadership to respond to journalists following Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public allegation of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio on 28 February, his subsequent comments “went beyond official explanation” and amounted to personal defamation.

“Investigation has established a prima facie case of defamation of character and incitement against Senator Peter Nwebonyi,” the police memo stated.

“It is therefore recommended that the case file be forwarded to the Legal and Prosecution Section for vetting and advice.”

The file was subsequently transmitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice, which prepared the criminal information now before the FCT High Court.

The charges

According to the charge sheet signed by M.B. Abubakar, Director of Public Prosecutions, on 11 September, the prosecution accused Mr Nwebonyi of intentionally making false and damaging statements contrary to Sections 391 and 392 of the Penal Code Act, Cap 532, Laws of the FCT.

In count one, the prosecution alleged that on 3 March, while appearing on Arise TV’s NewsDay, Mr Nwebonyi described Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan as a “habitual accuser of men of sexual harassment” and made other comments about her marital history — remarks the prosecution said were calculated to injure her reputation.

In count two, the complainant alleged that on 6 March, during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, he called her “an old digger,” “a habitual liar,” and “a habitual blackmailer,” knowing such words would harm her standing.

Also, the prosecution alleged in another count that on 9 March, while on TVC News’ Politics on Sunday, he again referred to her as “a known blackmailer” who “uses her gender as a weapon,” adding, “This person shouldn’t be in the Senate; she belongs somewhere else.”

In count five, the complainant stated that on 26 March, during a News Central interview, he described her as “a serial blackmailer” who “blackmailed many prominent Nigerians” and alleged that her marriage was “under duress and a product of blackmail.”

Lastly, the prosecution alleged that within the same period, he posted a message on the Arise TV Guest Forum WhatsApp group calling her “Madam sexual harassment accuser,” an act intended to expose her to “ridicule and public hatred.”

The prosecution said all five acts contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code and are punishable under Section 392.

Background

The criminal charge against Mr Nwebonyi stems from events that followed a public dispute between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio earlier in the year.

In late February, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, who recently returned from six months suspension from the Senate, accused Mr Akpabio of making sexual advances toward her during her earlier political career, including while hosting her at a residence in Abuja.

The claim, which she raised on the Senate floor and later restated in media interviews, led to a Senate Ethics Committee hearing and a six-month suspension for alleged misconduct.

The Senate maintained that her suspension was unrelated to the sexual harassment claim, but critics said the decision reflected institutional hostility toward whistleblowers and gender bias in Nigerian politics.

The fallout from that controversy divided lawmakers and drew national attention to sexual harassment and accountability within public institutions.

It also triggered multiple defamation suits between Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan and the family of the Senate President.

Mrs Akpabio’s wife, Unoma, filed separate civil actions against the Kogi lawmaker for alleged defamation and violation of her dignity. At the same time, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan countered with a N100 billion suit against the Akpabios, alleging a smear campaign.

Mr Nwebonyi, who represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District and serves as Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, was among those who publicly criticised Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s conduct in the aftermath of the allegations.

Meanwhile, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was charged some months ago by the federal government with criminal defamation and cyberstalking in two separate cases. She was accused in the two cases of defaming Mr Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State.