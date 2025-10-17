The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says Saudi Arabia has reduced Nigeria’s Hajj quota and introduced new, stricter health regulations for intending pilgrims ahead of the 2026 pilgrimage.

According to a statement by Fatima Usara, deputy director of information and public relations at NAHCON, the development was part of discussions during a meeting between the Commission and State Pilgrims Welfare Boards in Abuja,.

She said other key issues, such as Hajj cost harmonisation, payment deadlines, and tour operator policies, were also addressed at the meeting.

The statement said NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, who chaired the meeting, urged state executive secretaries to work in unison to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation in 2026.

Mr Usman emphasised the need for serious attention to medical screening, noting that Saudi Arabia had intensified its health clearance requirements for all intending pilgrims.

The Commission also revealed that it is in talks with service providers to reduce certain cost elements, particularly cargo handling charges, to make the Hajj more affordable for Nigerians. However, it stressed that such reductions must not compromise the quality of services pilgrims are entitled to receive.

Saudi reduces Nigeria’s 2026 Hajj slots

One of the major highlights of the meeting was the revelation that Nigeria’s actual Mashair (camp) allocation on Saudi Arabia’s NUSUK Masar portal has been reduced to 66,910 slots, far below the 95,000 earlier announced.

Of this total, 51,513 slots will be for state pilgrims and officials, while 15,397 are reserved for licensed tour operators.

NAHCON’s Commissioner of Operations, Anofiu Elegushi, explained that the reduction followed Nigeria’s underutilisation of its allocated quota during the 2025 Hajj.

A check by PREMIUM TIMES revealed that Nigeria transported less than 60,000 pilgrims during the 2025 Hajj, with NAHCON and states transporting about 45,000 pilgrims, while private tour operators transported about 15,000.

Appeal to CBN for lower transaction charges

During the meeting, Adetona Adedeji, the NAHCON Board Member representing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), pledged to communicate the Commission’s appeal to the bank to consider lowering the two per cent charge imposed on pilgrims’ transactions.

NAHCON reminded state boards that all remittances for the 2026 Hajj must be completed by 21 December 2025, and advised them to set earlier internal deadlines to meet the national cutoff.

In line with international aviation standards, NAHCON also announced a new luggage policy that allows each pilgrim to travel with two 23kg checked-in bags and one hand luggage.

Strict health screening and medical certification

The Commission reiterated Saudi Arabia’s new strict medical requirements, which bar individuals with serious illnesses from participating in Hajj. These include persons with organ failure, neurological or psychiatric disorders, dementia, pregnancy, active cancer under chemotherapy, tuberculosis, or other communicable diseases.

NAHCON also directed that medical screening be conducted only by designated hospitals, and certificates must be countersigned by state chief medical directors. Pilgrim visas will be linked to verified medical certificates, and any violation could hold Nigeria collectively accountable.

New directives for tour operators

In a related development, NAHCON held a virtual meeting with officials of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to discuss new policies guiding Nigerian licensed tour operators.

The meeting, chaired by Abdullah Zarea, the director general of International Partnerships, mandated NAHCON to allocate a minimum of 2,000 Hajj slots to each group of operators, register them on the NUSUK Masar platform, and ensure their payment wallets are funded through NAHCON-approved IBAN accounts.