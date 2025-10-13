The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has strongly condemned the violent scenes that followed Sunday’s 1–1 draw between Kano Pillars and Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Moments after the final whistle of the high-tension Matchday 8 fixture, a section of home supporters invaded the pitch, attacking match officials and visiting players in chaotic scenes that have drawn widespread outrage across the football community.

A late equaliser that triggered unrest

Kano Pillars had taken an early lead through Mustapha Jibrin in the ninth minute, and the home crowd appeared set to celebrate victory. However, deep into stoppage time, Adams Mustapha equalised for Shooting Stars — a goal that turned jubilation into fury among sections of the crowd.

Video footage circulating online shows angry fans breaching barriers and chasing match officials, with objects thrown onto the pitch as security personnel struggled to restore order.

Officials, players caught in the chaos

Several Shooting Stars players and officials were reportedly injured during the attack, including Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a, who sustained head wounds. Security operatives were eventually forced to fire teargas to disperse the crowd and escort match officials and the visiting team to safety.

League body vows decisive action

In a statement released Sunday night, the NPFL’s Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, condemned the incident and promised swift sanctions once official reports are reviewed.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans,” Mr Owumi said.

“This isolated incident is being treated with utmost seriousness. Appropriate actions will follow upon review of the full reports from the Match Commissioner and Referees.”

He added that the league management had contacted both match officials and Shooting Stars representatives to ensure their safety.

Kano Pillars respond

In a separate statement, the management of Kano Pillars acknowledged the unrest but insisted the situation was “swiftly brought under control.”

“Immediately after the final whistle, a few misguided persons attempted to cause disorder within the stadium premises. However, thanks to the swift intervention of our stewards and security agencies, the situation was promptly brought under control,” the club stated.

The club confirmed that several individuals had been arrested and handed over to the police and pledged full cooperation with security agencies.

“Kano Pillars FC will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that any individual found culpable faces the full wrath of the law,” the statement added.

“Furthermore, the club will impose strict sanctions by banning all identified troublemakers from accessing the Sani Abacha Stadium for the next 10 seasons.”

Broader concerns for the NPFL

Incidents of fan violence remain one of the most persistent challenges facing the Nigerian domestic league, often undermining efforts to restore credibility and attract investors.

Kano Pillars, one of Nigeria’s most successful and widely supported clubs, have had previous disciplinary cases involving crowd trouble, raising fresh questions about venue safety and club accountability.

The NPFL has reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on violence and assured that decisive measures will be taken to protect players, referees, and fans across all league venues.

Bottom line

While the 1–1 result may have denied Pillars victory, the greater damage came after the whistle. The NPFL’s next steps will signal how seriously it intends to tackle fan violence and uphold discipline in the country’s top flight.