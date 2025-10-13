The Nigeria Premier Football League was thrown into the spotlight for the wrong reasons on Sunday after a late equaliser by Shooting Stars Sports Club sparked violent scenes at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano.

Moments after the final whistle of the high-tension Matchday 8 clash, sections of Kano Pillars’ supporters stormed the pitch, attacking match officials and visiting players in a chaotic and ugly end to a dramatic 1–1 encounter.

A late equaliser that sparked rage

The match started positively for the home side. Mustapha Jibrin’s ninth-minute strike gave Pillars an early lead, and the boisterous Kano crowd roared in approval. But deep into the added time of the second half, Adams Mustapha stunned the home supporters with a late equaliser for Shooting Stars, a goal that flipped the mood inside the stadium from electric to explosive.

Within seconds of the whistle, angry fans broke through the barriers and sprinted toward the referees. Viral videos show pitch invaders hurling objects and throwing punches at match officials in an alarming scene that has since dominated Nigerian football conversations online.

Referees and 3SC Players targeted

The violence didn’t stop with the officials. Shooting Stars players and staff were also caught in the melee, with Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a reportedly sustaining head injuries during the attack.

🎥 Unacceptable Scenes in Kano This isn’t the kind of behavior we should be spreading. Ismail Ayodele and Adams Agba’a were also hit by fans in the chaos that followed the final whistle. Violence has no place in this beautiful game. Fans can and must do better.#NPFL26 |… pic.twitter.com/c7HlWHztdP — 3SCFansTV (@3scfanstv) October 12, 2025

Security operatives were forced to deploy teargas to disperse the crowd and escort the referees, away team players, and match officials to safety.

NPFL reacts: “We condemn in the strongest terms”

In a swift response, the NPFL management, through its Chief Operating Officer, Davidson Owumi, issued a strongly worded statement on Sunday night.

“We condemn in the strongest terms any act of violence, intimidation, or misconduct directed at players, match officials, or fans,” the statement read.

“While the league awaits the official match reports and complete video evidence from the Match Commissioner and Referees, this isolated incident is being treated with utmost seriousness, and appropriate actions will follow upon review of the full reports.”

Owumi also confirmed that the league management has been in contact with the match commissioner, the referees, and Shooting Stars officials to ensure their safety.

“We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining discipline, safety, and professionalism at all league venues across the country,” he added.

Kano Pillars promise a crackdown

Pillars’ management also released a statement hours after the incident, acknowledging the unrest but insisting the situation was “swiftly brought under control.”

“Immediately after the final whistle, a few misguided persons attempted to cause disorder within the stadium premises. However, thanks to the swift intervention of our stewards and security agencies, the situation was promptly brought under control,” the club stated.

The club confirmed that several individuals involved in the violence had been arrested and handed over to security agencies.

“Kano Pillars FC will fully cooperate with the authorities to ensure that any individual found culpable faces the full wrath of the law,” the statement continued.

“Furthermore, the management of Kano Pillars FC will impose strict sanctions by banning all identified troublemakers from accessing the Sani Abacha Stadium for the next 10 seasons.”

A concern in the League

Incidents of fan violence have long been a sore point in the NPFL’s push for global credibility. Sunday’s chaos once again raises urgent questions about matchday security, accountability, and the need for punishments to deter troublemakers.

Kano Pillars, one of the league’s most storied clubs, has a passionate fan base that also has a history of notoriety. But as the NPFL intensifies efforts to professionalise the league, such disruptions threaten to overshadow the on-pitch spectacle and damage the competition’s image.

With the league body vowing to act decisively and the club promising stiff sanctions, the coming days will reveal just how strongly Nigerian football intends to draw the line on fan violence.

Bottom Line

A late equaliser may have cost Pillars two points, but the aftermath could cost far more: reputations, points, and possibly sanctions. The NPFL has promised a firm response, and all eyes will be on what happens next.