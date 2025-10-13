Nasarawa United F.C. strengthened their grip on top spot with a hard-fought 2–1 comeback victory over Rangers International in Lafia.

The visitors stunned the home crowd early on when Wisdom Ebirim netted his first goal of the season in the 19th minute. But true contenders respond differently, and Nasarawa did just that.

Last season’s Golden Boot winner, Anas Yusuf, calmly converted from the penalty spot to level the score shortly after the half-hour mark.

Then, John Joshua sealed the turnaround with a precise strike in the 62nd minute, sending the Solid Miners and their fans into wild celebrations.

It was their fifth consecutive win, extending an unbeaten streak to seven matches—a remarkable rise for a side that only months ago was fighting relegation.

Young tactician Mangut Mbwas has injected belief, structure, and confidence into his squad. With 19 points, Nasarawa stay top of the table, while Rangers—whose three-match unbeaten run came to an end—dropped to seventh with 11 points.

Next, Nasarawa head to Ikenne for a heavyweight clash with reigning champions Remo Stars F.C.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors bounced back from their midweek defeat in Enugu with a commanding 2–0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors. Casmir Azubuike stole the show, striking twice in the space of six minutes midway through the first half.

Under coach Imama Amapakabo, Abia Warriors are quietly building momentum. Now second on the log with 15 points, they are well within the early title picture.

Over in Owerri, Enyimba International’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt end with a 1–0 loss to newly promoted Kun Khalifat F.C.

A first-half red card to Henry Ndedi left the People’s Elephant exposed, and Ebuka Nwokorie made them pay with a superb free-kick in the 68th minute—his fourth goal of the season. It was a historic moment for Kun Khalifat, securing their second NPFL win and deepening the gloom for Enyimba fans.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars were left heartbroken after a 94th-minute equaliser from Adams Mustapha rescued a point for Shooting Stars S.C.

Mustapha Jibrin had put Pillars ahead as early as the ninth minute, but the late drama ensured both sides shared the spoils. Pillars remain 17th with eight points, while Shooting Stars climbed to fifth on 12 points, extending their unbeaten run to four matches.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourists and Kwara United played out a 1–1 draw in Bauchi, while Katsina United produced one of the weekend’s biggest shocks, thrashing champions Remo Stars 3–1 at home.

Heavy rainfall in Port Harcourt forced the postponement of the clash between Bayelsa United and Rivers United, now rescheduled for Monday morning.

This season is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. Matchday 8 delivered everything—grit, goals, and shifting narratives.

Nasarawa keep soaring, Abia are quietly lurking, and Enyimba are wobbling. It may still be early, but the NPFL title race already looks fierce—and unforgiving.