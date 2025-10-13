Nasarawa United FC maintained their iron grip on top spot with a spirited 2–1 comeback win over Rangers International FC in Lafia.

The visitors had silenced the home fans in the 19th minute when Wisdom Ebirim grabbed his first goal of the season. But league leaders respond differently. And Nasarawa did just that.

Last season’s golden boot winner, Anas Yusuf, coolly slotted home from the penalty spot to level matters after the half-hour mark. Then, John Joshua completed the turnaround with a crisp finish in the 62nd minute to send the Solid Miners into raptures.

It was their fifth straight win, stretching an unbeaten run to seven matches; a remarkable turnaround for a team that only months ago was flirting with relegation. Young tactician Mangut Mbwas has instilled belief, structure, and swagger into his side.

With 19 points, Nasarawa remain top of the table, while Rangers, who saw their three-game unbeaten run snapped, dropped to seventh with 11 points. Their next stop is Ikenne, where a date with reigning champions Remo Stars F.C. awaits.

Abia Warriors, at home in Umuahia, responded to their midweek slip in Enugu with a commanding 2–0 win over El-Kanemi Warriors. Casmir Azubuike was the headline act, netting a brace in quick succession midway through the first half.

Under Imama Amapakabo, the Warriors are quietly building momentum, now second on the log with 15 points and very much in the title conversation even though it’s still early days.

In Owerri, Enyimba’s unbeaten run was brought to a halt, as they fell 1–0 to newly promoted Kun Khalifat.

Henry Ndedi’s red card before halftime left the People’s Elephant chasing shadows. Ebuka Nwokorie then punished them with a stunning free kick midway through the second half; his fourth of the campaign, handing Kun Khalifat their second top-flight victory and deepening the gloom in Aba.

Late drama unfolded at the Sani Abacha Stadium as Kano Pillars were denied a vital win by a 94th-minute equaliser from Adams Mustapha of Shooting Stars.

Mustapha Jibrin had earlier put Pillars ahead in the ninth minute, but the stoppage-time sting ensured both sides shared the spoils. The result leaves Pillars languishing in 17th with eight points, while Shooting Stars climbed to fifth with 12 points and extended their unbeaten streak to four games.

Elsewhere, Wikki Tourists and Kwara United played out a 1–1 draw in Bauchi, while Katsina United mauled the champions Remo Stars 3–1 in one of the weekend’s standout results. Heavy rainfall in Port Harcourt forced the postponement of the clash between Bayelsa United and Rivers United, now rescheduled for Monday morning.