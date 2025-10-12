Nigeria’s maritime security deserves attention after 9.6 tonnes of cocaine were seized off the West African coast on 22 September 2025. The interception, conducted by the French Navy with support from the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), highlights how drug trafficking networks are increasingly using the Gulf of Guinea, Nigeria’s maritime backyard, as a major transit route.

The seizure, confirmed by both French authorities and AFRICOM Public Affairs Office, underscores the growing threat that illegal narcotics pose to Nigerian ports, waterways, and coastal communities—as well as to law enforcement and national governance.

In a statement on 2 October 2025, AFRICOM confirmed that its support “led to the seizure of almost 10 tons of cocaine” in the Gulf of Guinea, a region that has become a key corridor for global drug trafficking.

“This effort denies revenue to drug cartels, to include those recently designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations, who are responsible for drug smuggling into the United States,” AFRICOM Public Affairs said.

While the seizure took place on the high seas, its implications are felt directly in Nigeria. Trafficking routes in the Gulf of Guinea intersect with Nigerian waters, creating opportunities for organised crime to infiltrate local markets, fund criminal networks, and even destabilize security along the coast.

The scale of the haul—valued at roughly $565 million (N819 billion)—is a stark reminder that transnational crime in the region is big business, and Nigerian authorities remain on the frontlines.

The French Navy, in a 25 September statement, said the operation was executed “under the direction of the Maritime Prefect of the Atlantic and the Public Prosecutor of the Brest Judicial Court,” based on intelligence from the National Directorate of Intelligence and Customs Investigations (DNRED).

“The inspection teams of the vessels deployed as part of Operation Corymbe intervened on September 22 on the high seas in the Atlantic maritime zone, on an unflagged fishing vessel,” the Navy said.

A Camcopter S-100 unmanned helicopter provided aerial surveillance during the boarding. This demonstrates how modern technology and international coordination make high-value interdictions possible—even far from a country’s shores.

Nigeria’s ports handle millions of tonnes of cargo annually, making them attractive to traffickers seeking to blend illicit shipments with legitimate trade. The latest seizure highlights the risk of criminal networks exploiting gaps in port security and coastal monitoring.

The West African giant already has its hands full tackling drug trafficking at its airports. Every week, the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) announces the seizure of narcotics, including cocaine, at its airports. However, seizure by Nigerian authorities on the country’s waters is less common.

Law enforcement experts warn that narcotics flowing through Nigerian waters can fund organised crime, insurgency, and corruption, creating security challenges for both urban and rural communities.

Drug cartels are believed to be increasingly active along the coastal corridor stretching from South Africa to West Africa, increasing the stakes for countries like Nigeria.

Recent seizures, including 8,000 pounds of cocaine in Mozambique, show that international cooperation is essential for keeping drugs off African soil.

The 9.6-tonne seizure off West Africa is a tactical success for global anti-drug operations, but it also serves as a wake-up call for Nigeria. Protecting the country’s waters requires vigilance, intelligence sharing, and rapid response capabilities, alongside continued engagement with international partners.

For Nigerians, maritime security is inseparable from national security. Efforts to safeguard ports, coastal communities, and trade routes are not abstract policy—they are a frontline in the fight against organized crime, corruption, and the destabilising influence of drug trafficking.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, D.C.-based geopolitical analyst and correspondent with expertise in foreign policy and international security, regularly covering the Pentagon and White House. Follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe.