The House of Representatives has directed its Committees on Diaspora, University Education, Foreign Affairs, and Anti-Corruption to investigate the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) over alleged mismanagement, abuse of process, and failure to pay stipends to Nigerian students studying abroad under various government-sponsored and bilateral education schemes.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Chike Okafor (APC, Imo) during Wednesday’s plenary.

Moving the motion, Mr Okafor expressed concern that the FSB, an agency under the Federal Ministry of Education, has allegedly failed to meet its statutory responsibility of safeguarding the welfare of Nigerian scholars in foreign institutions.

He noted that the board is mandated to administer scholarship programmes for Nigerian students both within and outside the country, and to implement the terms and conditions of those awards.

However, he said the agency has been inundated with complaints from students under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) scholarship (a Nigerian government programme that funded students to study abroad in countries like Russia, China, and Hungary), alleging mistreatment, neglect, and delays in stipend payments.

“We are worried about the outcry by the Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS) over alleged mistreatment and starvation of funds, which has led students into unholy survival struggles, endangering their lives and leaving many vulnerable,” Mr Okafor stated.

He warned that such neglect undermines Nigeria’s image and reflects poorly on the government’s commitment to education and human capital development.

“If the future leaders of Nigeria are abandoned in foreign lands due to administrative inefficiencies or corruption, it is a reflection of poor commitment to education and youth development,” he said.

Mr Okafor also condemned reports of delayed disbursements, non-payment, and unexplained deductions from stipends meant for Nigerian students in foreign universities, describing the situation as “distressing and damaging” to the country’s reputation.

Alleged mismanagement and arbitrary stipend cuts

Over the past year, several Nigerian scholars under the BEA scheme have protested over reduced stipends, delayed payments, and a lack of transparency from the board. According to reports, monthly stipends were decreased by more than 50 percent, from about US$500 to US$220.

The Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS) has accused the FSB of failing to account for arrears dating back to 2023, claiming the government owes each scholar an estimated US$6,720 in unpaid stipends and other allowances.

Many of the affected students, spread across countries such as Russia, Morocco, China, and Hungary, have reportedly been evicted from their accommodation and are struggling to survive due to the non-payment of funds meant for their upkeep.

READ ALSO: Two new senators take oath of office

Some have also lamented the lack of communication from the FSB, saying they were only notified of stipend reductions at the point of disbursement.

In April 2025, the federal government announced plans to suspend the foreign bilateral scholarship programme, citing alleged misuse of public funds and duplication of academic courses available locally.

However, it assured that current scholars would be allowed to complete their studies abroad.

Resolution

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the four committees to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the operations of the FSB, particularly its handling of scholarship funds and payment processes from 2015 to date.

The committees are expected to recommend measures to strengthen accountability, restore transparency, and ensure the timely payment of stipends to Nigerian students studying abroad under government sponsorship.