The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has approved the constitution of its Rebranding and Constitution Review committees.

The ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, disclosed this while speaking with journalists after the inaugural meeting of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday in Abuja

Mr Abdullahi said that NWC also approved the constitution of the Policy Advocacy and Membership Registration committees.

“The NWC also approved dates for the Ekiti and Osun primary elections. The Ekiti primaries will take place from 10 October to 20 November, while Osun will take place between November and December,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi further stated that in view of the fact that many of the states have only the chairmen in place, the NWC would put in place transition operational guidelines for the running of the party affairs ahead of the forthcoming congresses.

A coalition of opposition leaders led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar had adopted the ADC to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Prominent members of the coalition include Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, all former governors, Abubakar Malami, a former attorney general of the federation, and others.