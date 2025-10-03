A former senator from Adamawa State, Elisha Abbo, has denied reports that he was detained by the police in Abuja over the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Mr Abbo, who represented Adamawa North Senatorial District between 2019 and 2023, admitted that a woman recently accused him of assaulting her daughter. He, however, claimed that the woman demanded N5 million from him, threatening to report the matter to the police if he refused.

The former senator noted that he reported the woman’s demand to the police himself.

“The thing is that someone first requested N5 million from me that I assaulted her daughter and that I must pay her N5 million if not she will take me to the police and I told her that I’ll report the matter to the police.

“So, I reported the matter to the police myself, they invited me to come and I was away, so the moment I came in, I went to the police station, the mother now printed that news,” he told journalists in Abuja on Friday.

There were reports that Mr Abbo was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) on Thursday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old secondary school student on 29 June at his residence in Abuja.

The reports also alleged that he tried to bribe the girl’s parents, but they refused and instead reported the matter to the police.

During his conversation with journalists, he claimed the allegation was politically motivated.

“The said report is the handiwork of my political detractors. It is an orchestrated smear campaign to disturb my peace by political enemies,” he added.

When contacted, the Police Force spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, did not respond to calls and messages seeking clarification on the allegation or whether Mr Abbo was detained.

This is not the first time the former senator has faced controversy.

In 2019, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Abbo was caught on camera assaulting a woman in an Abuja adult toy shop.

The incident on 11 May 2019 generated criticism against the former senator. The next day, Mr Abbo publicly apologised to the victim and Nigerians.

In September 2024, another woman, Wangai Kwagga from Michika, Adamawa State, accused him of secretly recording an intimate video with her and releasing it online to blackmail her. She said the incident had endangered her and her husband.

The matter was taken to Brekete Family Radio, a human rights programme in Abuja, where both parties were invited. While denying the allegations, Mr Abbo claimed it was another attempt to blackmail him.