BREAKING: Nigerian senator Elisha Abbo, who assaulted a woman, apologises, begs for forgiveness

The embattled senator representing Adamawa North senatorial district, Elisha Abbo, has publicly apologised to Nigerians for assaulting a woman.

PREMIUM TIMES published an exclusive CCTV footage of the senator assaulting the woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

The assault, which occurred on May 11, was done in the presence of an armed policeman, who rather than assisting the victim, arrested her.

Public apology

Mr Abbo apologised on Wednesday when he addressed journalists in Abuja.

“It is with a deep sense of remorse and responsibility that I, Senator Ishaku Abbo, profoundly apologize to all Nigerians, the Senate, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), my family, friends as well as our mothers, the Nigerian women.

“I personally apologize to Bibra (the victim) and her family for my action towards her, which has brought immense discomfort in our body polity.

“I have never been known or associated with such actions in the past.

“Regardless of what transpired prior to my expression of anger, I am sincerely sorry and plead that all men and women of good conscience should have the heart to forgive me.

“To err is human, to forgive is divine. To the church of God everywhere in the world, I am sorry. As an ambassador of Christ, much is expected of me.

“My family and religious upbringing do not give approval of such conduct and for this, as a leader, I seek forgiveness before God and all those who feel offended by my action.

“Indeed, this episode has taught me very great lessons, but as a private citizen and a public officer, particularly as a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria upon whom public confidence is bestowed,” Mr Abbo said as he broke down in tears.

He assured Nigerians, especially the youth of Adamawa North, of his good conduct at all time.

Calls For Arrest

Calls for Mr Abbo to be arrested and prosecuted have intensified since Tuesday afternoon when PREMIUM TIMES published the video of the senator assaulting the woman.

The lawmaker’s action has been widely condemned including by Amnesty International and opposition presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday raised a panel with a two-week mandate to investigate and submit a report on the assault.

Mr Abbo’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also condemned his action and summoned him.

The lawmaker, initially, admitted being the one in the video but said he had been provoked.