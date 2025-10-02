Nigeria unveiled a multi-pillar mining sector expansion and beneficiation strategy at African Mining Week (AMW) 2025, aimed at shifting the country from exporting raw minerals to producing value-added products.

Presenting the plan, Yusuf Yabo, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Mines, said the strategy is designed to unlock Nigeria’s mineral wealth while driving industrialization and regional integration.

The first pillar focuses on beneficiation and value addition, with Nigeria planning to establish processing plants for rare earth minerals and promote regional infrastructure integration.

“We are moving from raw material suppliers to producers of value-added products. For too long, we have exported raw minerals for processing elsewhere, and the benefits have not reached our people. Today we are rich in resources yet poor in outcomes,” Mr Yabo noted.

The second pillar emphasises energy infrastructure development to ensure affordable and reliable power for mining operations.

“No industrialisation can thrive without secure power. The AfCFTA provides a chance to connect markets and industries through strong infrastructure linkages,” Yabo said.

The third pillar highlights technology transfer and skills development, with a focus on youth empowerment.

“Youth training must be a cornerstone of industry growth. Young people are our greatest assets, not a burden. With the right skills, they will build responsible and sustainable mining,” he added.

The fourth pillar centres on policy and investment alignment across Africa, with Nigeria reforming regulations, introducing innovative de-risking tools and strengthening partnerships to harmonize infrastructure and policy frameworks.

“Our strategy is not just about mining for mining’s sake; it is about justice, technology, and building regional value chains,” Mr Yabo emphasised.

Nigeria is also reworking inactive and dormant mining licenses, advancing a national critical minerals strategy and providing incentives for local beneficiation projects.