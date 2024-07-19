The federal government has shut down an illegal gold mine site in Yagba East Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State.

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, stated that the move was part of the federal government’s commitment to combat illegal mining and reposition the sector to boost Nigeria’s economic profile.

According to a statement by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Segun Tomori, on Friday in Abuja, the mining marshals carried out the operation in Iyeh Odogbe, Isanlu community of Yagba East LGA.

According to Mr Tomori, the operation involves dislodging illegal miners whose activities had prevented lawfully authorised miners with licenses covering four cadastral units from accessing the site for 16 years.

He said that reports indicated the nefarious activities have gone unhindered for more than 20 years.

He said that the operation, led by the commander of the mining marshals, Attah Onoja, also resulted in the arrest of seven suspects leading various groups of illegal miners in the area.

Mr Tomori said that the site workers have been given five days to completely vacate the site, as operations to effectively secure the area and ensure its full recovery for lawful mining activities would continue in earnest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the federal government, on 12 July, announced the arrest of eight Chinese nationals suspected of illegal mining at Lokpaukwu community, Umuchieze, within Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

(NAN)

