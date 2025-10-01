President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday said Nigeria has become a net exporter after recording a trade surplus for five consecutive quarters.

The Nigerian leader said this in a broadcast to mark Nigeria’s Independence Anniversary on Wednesday.

“We are now selling more to the world than we are buying, a fundamental shift that strengthens our currency and creates jobs at home,” he said.

“Nigeria’s trade surplus increased by 44.3 per cent in Q2 2025 to ₦7.46 trillion ($4.74 billion), the largest in about three years.”

The president said that goods manufactured in Nigeria and exported jumped by 173 per cent.

“Non-oil exports, as a component of our export trade, now represent 48 per cent, compared to oil exports, which account for 52 per cent,” he explained.

This signals that we are diversifying our economy and foreign exchange sources outside oil and gas, Mr Tinubu said.

He added on Wednesday that his administration inherited a “near-collapse” economy caused by decades of misgovernance in the country.