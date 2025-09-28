The provision of assistive technology for Nigerians with disabilities remains a significant challenge, largely due to high costs and a lack of financial support from the government.

Some disability rights experts, who gathered at a workshop in Surulere, Lagos State, on Saturday, emphasised the need for the government to address policy and financing gaps that continue to deprive millions of life-changing devices.

After two decades of relentless advocacy by a growing number of disability rights groups and activists, former President Muhammadu Buhari, on 23 January 2019. signed into law the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, 2018.

Yet, six years later, the Act has had little impact, leaving an estimated 27 million Nigerians with disabilities struggling to access affordable assistive technology.

At the workshop organised by Christ Outreach on Disabilities (CODISA), themed ‘Unlocking Possibilities for Persons with Disabilities through Assistive Technology,’ the experts shared challenges and possibilities of assistive devices.

Babatunde Safiu, head of legal services of the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA) said, although Nigeria has made a “huge leap” by having an existing disability law, there is a lack of specific guidelines mandating provision for assistive technology.

Mr Safiu, who is visually impaired, noted that some sections of the guidelines need to be explicit.

He noted that for the government to make assistive technology devices accessible, they should ensure “widespread subsidy or national insurance that covers the full cost,” and encourage local production.

He also said training professionals and raising awareness about the types of assistive technology available should be considered.

Mr Safiu also stressed that infrastructural gap is a major limiting factor. He explained that poor power supply and poor internet connectivity affect digital assistive technology.

“The disability law provides the background for assistive technology; however, its success depends on political will,” Mr Safiu said, adding that the absence of a national finance mechanism further compounds the crisis.

AI, Smart technologies

Meanwhile, Ugochi Agoreyo, a technology expert at Google, spoke on how artificial intelligence and smart technologies are transforming independence for Nigerians with disabilities.

Ms Agoreyo said the government “is trying to develop a national edtech strategy, and one of the key things that we are talking to the government about is that there is an equity and inclusion portion of that edtech strategy, and it’s something that I am closely working with the government on.”

Speaking on the benefits of assistive technology, she said it removes barriers and gives opportunities for improved engagement and social participation.

She shared a personal story of using an artificial intelligence tool, Notebook LM, to help a child with a learning disability.

On his part, Opeolu Akinola, an assistive technology expert with visual impairment, said although assistive technology is empowering, its distribution has to be handled by those with capacity and knowledge.

“Hearing aids are not for all deaf people. It’s for those with partial deafness. And even at that, it has to march the specific user so that they don’t become completely deaf,” Mr Akinola said.

He urged disability organisations to understand their needs, collaborate with the government, other non-governmental organisations, and manufacturers of assistive technologies to ensure that what they are doing is effectively done.

He noted that CODISA, established in 1984, has distributed assistive technological devices to 500 children.

Also, Sule Akinremi from Christian Mission for the Deaf urged religious bodies to include persons with disabilities in their worship.

“If you can do English and Yoruba service, why not sign language service?’’ Mr Akinremi said.

Mr Akinremi, with hearing and speech impairment, said communicating with a deaf person has to be slow and with patience.

He noted that interpreters are not enough; he urged religious leaders to empower deaf members to be leaders so that they can, in turn, empower the young ones.

Disability legislation

The Act, among other provisions, sought to eliminate employment discrimination, provide access to public buildings within five years, foster inclusive education, and guarantee employment by reserving five per cent of employment quota for persons with disabilities in all public organisations, among others.

The Act imposes sanctions in the form of fines and imprisonment for defaulters. The Act also established the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) to oversee the prevention of discrimination against persons with disabilities and to ensure disability inclusion across all sectors.

It has been six years since the Disability Act came into existence, and the legislation has had little impact across the country.