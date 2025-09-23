The University of Lagos (UNILAG), in partnership with the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), has launched the Association and Chamber Excellence (ACE) Certification Programme to strengthen the leadership, governance, and sustainability of chambers of commerce and business associations across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The programme, unveiled on Tuesday, is hosted by the university’s Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) in collaboration with CIPE.

According to the organisers, the certification is the first of its kind in Sub-Saharan Africa, designed as a professional training platform for executives and managers working in chambers of commerce and business membership organisations.

Speaking at the event, CIPE’s Executive Director, Andrew Wilson, stated that chambers and associations are crucial to shaping inclusive policies and driving growth on the continent.

“Chambers and associations are the voice of business and the vehicle for shaping inclusive and market-oriented policy,” Mr Wilson said.

“The ACE certification is not merely a training programme; it is a comprehensive, immersive certification programme designed for executives and managers of business membership organisations whose role in driving business growth and fostering economic development across the continent is fundamental.”

Programme’s potential

Mr Wilson added that he is “thrilled to see ACE taking off in Nigeria,” noting that the programme is not just about teaching skills but about empowering leaders “to implement policies, strengthen governance, and transform their chambers.”

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola, said the programme aligns with the university’s mission to provide capacity-building opportunities that extend beyond academics.

“HRDC is the university’s capacity-building hub, and ACE is combining rigorous academics with practical training. We are equipping chamber executives and association leaders with the knowledge and tools they need to drive sustainable growth and effective policy implementation,” Mrs Ogunsola said.

The professor added that ACE “is more than training,” it seeks to empower the private sector to implement government policies efficiently, ensure better resource management, and promote sustainable development.

“The benefits extend beyond Nigeria to the entire African business ecosystem, supporting trade and investment partnerships,” she said.

Professionalising chamber leadership

Organisers explained that chamber and association management is treated as a recognised profession in many developed countries, but remains largely unprofessionalised in Nigeria and across much of Africa.

ACE is described as the first structured certification programme of its kind in the region, intended to create a benchmark of competence for those managing business associations.

According to Toki Mabogunje, CIPE Senior Association Consultant and Honorary Consul for Tanzania in Lagos, the programme is of high value to chambers and associations.

Mrs Mabogunje, who was the former President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry said ACE is bridging the gap between theory and practice in chamber management.

She noted that leaders are gaining strategic insight and hands-on skills that enable chambers to thrive, innovate, and represent business interests effectively.

She said participants will be trained in areas including strategic leadership, financial sustainability, communication, membership engagement, technology adoption, and advocacy.

According to CIPE’s Regional Director for Africa, Lola Adekanye, the programme will run at two levels: executive and managers.

Mrs Adekanye explained that while the initial cohorts will prioritise leaders and staff from chambers and associations affiliated with the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), it will eventually open more widely to professionals seeking careers in the sector.

She added that CIPE is set to launch its Africa regional hub in Lagos on Tuesday, which will coordinate the organisation’s work across the continent.

Broad private sector backing

NACCIMA Director-General, Sola Obadimu, said the association, which currently coordinates the Organised Private Sector of Nigeria (OPSN), will play a huge role in the programme.

“For chambers and associations, ACE is more than certification; it is empowerment and skill-building. The ultimate beneficiaries are members of chambers and businesses themselves,” Mr Obadimu said.

Representatives of all six geopolitical zones attended the launch.

The OPSN comprises NACCIMA, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME), and National Association of Small-Scale Industries (NASSI).

Organisers also noted that they are ensuring women’s full participation in the programme, not only as trainees but also as staff and decision-makers.

Lateef Odekunle, Director of HRDC, clarified that the certification is targeted at individuals working in chambers and associations, not chambers themselves.

Mr Odekunle said participants should come out with practical skills and a change in behaviour and attitude towards managing associations.

He added that the programme will be delivered in a hybrid format, combining in-person sessions at UNILAG with online learning.

He also presented 14 ACE Faculty and Faculty Mentors for the programme.

READ ALSO: Expert lists personal actions Nigerians can take to build communal peace

Regional ambitions

With over 40 years of experience supporting chambers globally, CIPE said similar programmes in Kenya have helped associations strengthen governance, increase membership, and improve stakeholder engagement.

“By institutionalising ACE at UNILAG, we are creating a long-term platform to develop homegrown experts who will replicate these successes across Africa,” Mr Wilson noted.

CIPE’s Global Director of Programmes, Abdulwahab Alkebsi, said Nigeria was a natural starting point, being Africa’s largest economy and a key entry point for commerce on the continent.

“Policy reforms alone are not enough; the voice of the organised private sector is crucial. ACE is designed to build the capacity of chambers and associations to operate at world-class standards,” Mr Alkebsi said.

The first cohort of ACE is scheduled to begin in January 2026 with a 40-hour intensive training programme.

Mrs Adekanye noted that the programme will initially start with grant support and, over time, UNILAG will help determine fees that are affordable and sustainable without prioritising profit.