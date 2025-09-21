The 2025 Zenith Bank/NBBF Women’s Basketball League ended on Saturday as Dolphins Basketball Club of Lagos beat city rivals First Bank 61-55 after overtime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match reached fever pitch as both seasoned sides battled fiercely for dominance.

The game lived up to expectations as both teams matched each other in strength, offence and defensive play throughout the contest.

As former champions, both sides knew what was at stake, keeping the hall electrified with thrilling exchanges and relentless effort.

Dolphins edged the first quarter 15-13 in a tense start and continued to gain advantage against First Bank in subsequent plays.

Their skill and speed proved decisive, as they claimed the second and third quarters 18-17 and 14-8, in another high-octane performance.

Hungry to reclaim glory, with new recruits aware of the rivalry’s history, Dolphins looked set for victory in the pulsating encounter.

However, First Bank surged late in the fourth quarter, closing 6-15 to force a 53-53 draw and extend the game into overtime.

Coach Peter Akindele’s strategy turned decisive in overtime, as Dolphins’ speed and resilience shifted momentum away from First Bank.

Quick three-pointers sank First Bank further, as their missed shots and costly turnovers handed Dolphins the decisive edge.

Dolphins earned a ₦7.5 million cash prize from the sponsors, with Awele Okoh winning the Most Valuable Player award and ₦500,000.

Teammate Tewogbade Mololuwa won the highest scorer award and ₦500,000.

First Bank, as runners-up, received ₦5 million, while Mountain of Fire and Miracles (MFM), who beat Royal Aces 75-47, secured ₦3 million.

In individual awards, Bidemi Ogedengbe of Royal Aces won ₦500,000 as highest rebounder of the competition.

MFM’s Pius Idubamo claimed ₦500,000 as best in assists, while Hembam Wandoo of MFM won ₦500,000 for best three-point shooting.

The final attracted Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission, Musa Kida, president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation, and senior Zenith Bank officials.