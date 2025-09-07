The 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has accused the police of aiding hoodlums in attacking attendees at the venue for his defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Saturday.

In a viral video seen by PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday, Mr Rhodes-Vivour spoke to journalists at the event while holding someone who claimed to have been harassed and beaten by the attackers.

“The venue, Christ Gospel Mission Church, was supposed to accommodate 4,000 people. Everything had been arranged, including our healthcare services. But about 20 to 40 police officers came, locked the gates, and said we could not hold our event. In a church, they led talks, came in, and scattered everything,” Mr Rhodes-Vivour said.

He added, pointing to an injured member of his team, “This young man was hurt. He is our cameraman. They were with the police. The attacks were coordinated with the police guiding them.”

Mr Rhodes-Vivour also accused the police of protecting an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally occurring at the same location.

“This is the height of agro-ocracy. We cannot be in a democracy where people hold power through intimidation, by hurting and crushing the spirit of youth. How can young people respect the police in such a situation?” he said.

The cameraman, who spoke anonymously, corroborated Mr Rhodes-Vivour’s claims: “They were with the police. They burst my head, wielding cutlasses, seized phones, and destroyed equipment. This is not fair. I am a press person, and this is how they operate—destroying property without consequence.”

In the video, an unnamed ADC member present at the event said: “We are here to receive our new members, particularly from the Labour Party, led by Mr Rhodes-Vivour.

“Despite intimidation and challenges in providing a credible alternative to Nigerians, we remain committed to democracy. We will continue to offer Nigerians a government for the people, not the elites, and leadership that prioritizes citizens over power grabs. People have seen and heard the news, and we hope they will vote accordingly.”

Police refute claim

The Lagos State Police Command dismissed claims of political bias, describing them as false, misleading, and damaging to the command’s reputation.

In a statement on Saturday by the Command Deputy Spokesperson, Babaseyi Oluseyi, said that police personnel were not involved in any political activities.

He explained that joint police teams, including conventional officers, tactical squads, and anti-riot units, had been deployed across Alimosho Local Government Area and other parts of Lagos since 4 September to prevent crime, ensure public safety, and maintain peace.

Mr Oluseyi said, “The deployed teams have remained professional and polite, providing security without bias. At no time did officers cover for political attacks. No political party or individual lodged complaints at any police station in Lagos regarding attacks or reprisals.”

He added that Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had reiterated the command’s neutrality, emphasizing its constitutional duty to protect lives and property.

Mr Jimoh urged political stakeholders and residents to channel genuine complaints to the police instead of spreading misleading narratives, assuring that all credible complaints would be addressed promptly.

Defection to ADC

Mr Rhodes-Vivour formally declared for the ADC at the Lagos event on Saturday. The move comes amid a coalition of opposition parties under the ADC platform seeking to challenge APC dominance in the 2027 general elections.

ADC became the coalition’s platform in July, courting prominent figures disenchanted with APC and PDP dominance to build a formidable third force ahead of the polls.

Speaking during the declaration, Mr Rhodes-Vivour described the move as part of a broader coalition.

“I am happy to become part of this family. I look forward to the union and governance this party will bring to Nigerians. My prayer is that God grants our leaders the wisdom to unite and define a new path for our country,” he said.

The governorship hopeful also called for unity among opposition parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This coalition is meant to rescue Nigeria. We cannot afford to divide the opposition going into the next election. We must come together through a robust coalition that stands a chance to deliver this country in 2027,” he added.