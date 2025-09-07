Less than 24 hours after broadcast journalist Deji Bademosi erected a billboard to highlight a deadly open manhole along the Ikeja axis leading to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, the Lagos State Government deployed officials to cover the hazard.

In an updated video posted on his Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Badmus stated that the administration of Babajide Sanwo-Olu has deployed the staff of Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) to fix the manhole.

“I’m back at the spot to give an update. Less than 24 hours after we put out that sign, the Lagos State Government has deployed its officials—likely from the public works—to cover the manhole. As you can see behind me, the manhole is being covered.”

He praised the swift response, calling it the kind of immediate action residents should expect.

He also urged the state government to take similar steps across the city, highlighting that many uncovered manholes continue to endanger motorists.

“There are several uncovered manholes across the city. I hope the state government will also react to cover all these other manholes. The government should probably declare an operation to fix all the open manholes in the city because they are very dangerous,” he said, showing the depth of the manhole.

The story gained wider attention after PREMIUM TIMES published a report amplifying Mr Badmus’s video and highlighting the public safety risk. The combined effect of the journalist’s civic action and media coverage appears to have prompted the rapid government response, demonstrating how citizen advocacy and reporting can drive accountability in Lagos.

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Badmus erected the billboard to draw the attention of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to the hazard. In a video that went viral, the award-winning journalist and founder of TV360 was seen planting the billboard inside the uncovered manhole. The sign read: “Gov Sanwo-Olu fix this open manhole before it takes lives.”

Mr Badmus said he acted after narrowly escaping an accident at the site. He explained that he had initially marked the hazard with a red cloth for more than three months, but government officials ignored it.

“That manhole has been open for about three months. I almost had an accident here, and just days ago, there was a terrible crash. Thank God no life was lost,” he said.

“It is shocking that this has been left like this on such a busy road that connects the international and local airports. Several cars have already run into it. It’s a disgrace for a megacity like Lagos.”

He appealed directly to Governor Sanwo-Olu to intervene, stressing that no barriers had been erected to warn motorists.

Attempts by PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday to reach the General Manager of the LSPWC, Tokunbo Ajanaku, were unsuccessful as calls to the contact listed online went unanswered.

The incident adds to growing concerns over the theft of manhole covers across Lagos. In January, the Lagos State House of Assembly urged the governor to enforce environmental laws against scavengers responsible for stealing the covers.

In April, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced it had begun replacing stolen metal and fibre composite covers at Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) laybys with treated wooden alternatives.

The wooden covers, which have no scrap value, are expected to reduce theft and improve safety.

LAMATA urged residents to take greater ownership of public infrastructure and protect it from vandals.