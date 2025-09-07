Cast: Oiza Abu, Meyi Abu, Abounce Fawole, Evaezi Nimyel, Baaj Adebule, Eve Bankong, Folaremi Agunbiade, Eva Ibiam, Riyo David, Dipsen, Joseph Onoja, Toju Peter, Princess Salaudeen, Emeka Golden, Lawrence Chu, Okereke Ifunaya Juliana, Obadina Morakinyo, Chris Biyibi, Tony Tetuila, Mike Afolarin, Chukwubueze Samuel

Director: Paul Utomi

Run time: 1h 34mins

Streaming Platform: Prime Video

According to a 2024 report, hundreds of Nigerians are languishing in foreign prisons.

With Nigeria becoming one of the main transit routes for drugs in the Gulf of Guinea, recent years have seen a boom in cocaine consumption in Europe.

Tie that to the Japa bug, and what you have, is a desperate Nigerian student seeking further studies abroad.

Plot

Omon Igahlo (Meyi Abu) and Dade (Folaremi Agunbiade) are in a relationship.

She is set to leave Nigeria for Liverpool to further her studies. Dade has dreams of joining her, but for Omon, it’s the end of the road.

As she puts it, long-distance relationships have a way of fizzling out.

To keep her in his life forever, Dade is given a potion that will tie him to Omon together, provided they drink from the same cup.

On the other hand, her twin sister Odion Ighalo (Oiza Abu), the black sheep of the family, has run-ins with Jaja (Baaj Adebule), whom she owes a lot of money.

Their parents, Innocent (Abounce Fawole) and Martha (Evaezi Nimyel), throw a going-away party for Omon, which takes place a few hours before her departure.

Innocent’s squeeze, Rolake (Eve Bankong), gatecrashes the party, causing Martha to take matters into her own hands.

Things start to go downhill at the party when the same drink is mixed with laxative and a love potion, a thug comes to collect, and someone is wheeled off in a body bag.

Review

‘Say Who Die’ is another case of great acting meeting terrible execution.

For their film debut, the duo of Oyiza and Meyi put up a great performance.

The film reads like a ‘Death at a Funeral’ but without the humour and interesting storyline.

The movie sheds light on the hidden activities of drug dealers and how they can take advantage of any situation.

The saga continues when Odion is mistaken for her sister, who swallowed 1 kilogram of cocaine, a drug-dealing gang decides to cut her open to bring out the drugs.

When they discover she is a twin, Abdul (Mike Afolarin) orders her to retrieve the ingested cocaine from her dead sister’s body.

The movie progresses into many layers of intrigue. From a boyfriend who suspects that the love potion he applies is actually poison to a mother who believes her laxative took her daughter’s life.

And then there is Rolake, who believes what was meant for her has killed another.

Final thoughts

Unfortunately, ‘Say Who Die’ is fraught with plot holes, inaccuracies and poor production.

Very few Nollywood productions can handle twisted plots without making a mockery of themselves.

Otherwise, how does Rolake drink from a bottle and get poisoning, but Dade drinks from the same bottle and is doing ok?

Other than the great acting, viewers might be weighed down by the film’s unrealistic plot.

Whether it is the late Omon being taken for burial the same day she died, while the suspect is still being held in detention.

In general, ‘Say Who Die’ is a feel-good movie for viewers who are willing to look beyond the film’s inconsistencies.

Verdict: 5/10