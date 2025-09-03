Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser on Policy Communication to President Bola Tinubu, has clarified his recent remarks on Arise TV describing Lagos as a “no man’s land.”

In an X post on Wednesday, Mr Bwala explained that his statement was taken out of context, as it was not about erasing the cultural identity of Lagos but about emphasising the city’s unique cosmopolitan character, which distinguishes it from other states in Nigeria.

He said that his point was to highlight Lagos’ role as a commercial hub that welcomes Nigerians from across the country.

“Culturally, historically, and constitutionally, Lagos belongs to the Yoruba people, and that has never been in contention. The unique identity of Lagos as a Yoruba homeland is settled and beyond dispute.

“Lagos provides every Nigerian, regardless of origin, a level playing field to thrive, and in this sense, it mirrors the diversity of our nation while remaining firmly rooted in Yoruba heritage,” he stated.

Comparing Lagos to New York, Paris, and London, Mr Bwala stressed that the state requires massive, continuous investments in infrastructure to meet the demands of its role as Nigeria’s economic heartbeat.

“My argument was, therefore, and justifiably so, for massive investments in infrastructure to sustain the economic and social responsibilities Lagos has shouldered on behalf of Nigeria.

“Any president who truly seeks to succeed must critically support Lagos, not because it is ‘no man’s land,’ but because it is the heartbeat of the nation’s development,” he said.

‘No Man’s Land’

Mr Bwala appeared on Arise Television’s Daybreak programme to address criticisms surrounding the allocation of N2.9 trillion worth of federal projects to Lagos over two years.

Critics of the President Tinubu-led administration had questioned why Lagos State had seemingly received a larger share of federal investments.

In his bid to defend the federal government’s stance, Mr Bwala said Lagos, which is the commercial nerve centre of the nation, and a “no man’s land”, would naturally attract more investment.

“Let me tell you why Lagos State is different. Lagos State is a no-man’s land. In the last election, the president who comes from the South-west did not win Lagos. That tells you the cosmopolitan nature of Lagos State.

“Almost every rich man that you know in Nigeria has business undertakings in Lagos. If not because, probably, the majority of the people are Yoruba speaking, you will wonder whether Lagos indeed is from the South-west,” he said.

The phrase, “no man’s land” is often termed controversial as it depicts Lagos as not belonging to the Yoruba ethnic group or any ethnic group for that matter.

In the past, the phrase has sparked heated debates, with some interpreting it as an erasure of Lagos’ indigenous Awori and Yoruba heritage, while others argue it reflects the city’s openness to diverse communities.