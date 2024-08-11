The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line will increase the number of trips on the line from 54 to 72 per day from Monday.
Abimbola Akinajo, the managing director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.
Mrs Akinajo said the current schedule for Sunday operations remained unchanged.
“The Blue Line train riders will now travel between Marina and Mile 2 in just about 18 minutes from the previous travel time of 25 minutes.
“The implication is that there will be a train every 18 minutes both ways, thus allowing commuters to plan their trips,” she said.
She also announced a 25 per cent discount fare for commuters travelling during the off-peak period, which is set at 10 a.m. and 4 daily.
“The new train schedule is potentially expected to reduce journey times, encourage more riders to use the train system off-peak periods and reduce transport spending.
“The new timetables are available on LAMATA website, stations and our social media handles,” she said.
The Blue Line which commenced passenger operation on 4 September 2023, has moved close to two million passengers.
(NAN)
