Mariya Shuaibu, a PREMIUM TIMES’ aviation, climate change, and agriculture reporter, has been shortlisted alongside five other finalists for the Isu Elihle journalism award.

The finalists were selected from a pool of 178 applicants from 26 African countries. The award rewards innovative journalism about children, and has been organised by Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) for the past nine years.

Each finalist will receive financial support of R10,000 (N864,938) to develop outstanding children-focused story pieces for publication in their country’s preferred mainstream media, which will ultimately determine the Elihle award winner.

The top six finalists for the award are Mariya Shuaibu from Premium Times (Nigeria), Gibson Mhaka from The Chronicle (Zimbabwe), Jasmine Odera from MediaMax Network Limited (Kenya), Winifred Lartey from Asaase Radio (Ghana), Joyce Kimani from The Star Newspaper (Kenya), and Mokgadi Mogy Mashako from Mukurukuru Media (South Africa).

While congratulating the top six finalists, the organisers said the award continues to ensure a meaningful difference in the lives of African children, as they pegged the 2025 Isu Elihle Award winners’ announcement for November 2025.

“The awards process will now enter its second phase, which includes mentorship from media and child rights experts to provide the finalists with guidance and support as they navigate the challenge of taking their brilliant story idea and turning it into an outstanding piece that can be published in any mainstream media of their choice in their respective country.

“Finalists will also receive financial support up to R10 000 to realise their story. This support is intended to alleviate the strain of resources that many journalists find themselves in when trying to write and publish a story. MMA will announce the 2025 Isu Elihle Award winner in November 2025,” the organisers said.

The story entries were judged through a two-step adjudication process, the first round of which was conducted by members of the MMA team who shortlisted the top 31 finalists, namely Ntombifuthi Kubeka; the project coordinator of research and analysis, Ntsako Manganyi; the programme manager of Community Building and Engagement, Musa Rikhotso, project coordinator of Children’s Programme and Jacques Ndong; project coordinator of policy programme.

Subsequently, the second adjudication round to select and shortlist the 2025 Isu Elihle Awards top 6 finalists was conducted by a set of external, independent adjudicators who are experts on issues relating to children and the media across the African region.

These judges were Sudeshan Reddy, communication specialist at UNICEF South Africa, Lister Namumba, the programme manager at research, monitoring, and analysis at MMA, and Moraa Obiria, senior gender Journalist at the Nation Media Group in Kenya.

Isu Elihe awards

The name of the award was derived from an isiZulu phrase, meaning “great idea”. This award encourages fresh reporting, innovative approaches, and insightful investigations that seek to give children a voice and elevate the status of the African child.

The awards also continue to honour the legacy of Mandy Rossouw through the Isu Elihle Mandy Rossouw Accountability Category, which is awarded to the journalist who made the best attempt at holding the powerful to account.

Mariya Shuaibu

Ms Shuaibu is an editorial assistant and reporter on PREMIUM TIMES’ Business Desk, focusing on aviation, climate change, and agriculture. She also amplifies women’s and children’s voices through her reportage across Nigeria and Africa.

Additionally, through her solution-focused reporting, the journalist covers issues around health, gender-based violence, climate change, education, agriculture, and underserved communities across Nigeria.

“This recognition is a testament to Mariya’s resilience and innovative reporting, and it is very well deserved,” says Oladeinde Olawoyin, business editor and head of economy desk at PREMIUM TIMES.