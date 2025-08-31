The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) is delighted to announce that Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, and former chairman of NCDMB’s Governing Council, will serve as the Role Model and Guest Speaker at the NCDMB Business Mentorship Lecture Series (BMLS) for Q3 2025.

This edition of the BMLS will be held on Monday, 8 September 2025, from 10 a.m. via Zoom Webinar and NCDMB’s YouTube channel. The session will be moderated by Richmond Osuji, a leading event compere in the oil and gas industry.

Launched in 2019 under Section 67 of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act of 2010, the Business Mentorship Lecture Seriespromote the Act’s implementation for operators, contractors, and stakeholders. This one-day capacity-building initiative engages seasoned leaders to foster growth among service and operating companies in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

This event is aimed at empowering oil and gas companies across Nigeria through targeted training, motivation, and business advisory support, and is in line with the Board’s mandate developing the capacities of oil and gas companies, and enhancing the capabilities of Nigerians to play key roles in the sector.

Mr Kachikwu, a trailblaser in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector brings an unparalleled wealth of experience and brilliance to the series. His illustrious career spans over three decades in the energy sector, including roles as Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Chairman of its Board, and one-time Executive Vice Chairman and General Counsel at ExxonMobil Nigeria.

As Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, he spearheaded transformative policies such as the National Gas Policy (2017) and National Petroleum Policy (2017), which were instrumental in reshaping Nigeria’s energy landscape and advancing the Petroleum Industry Bill.

An author of four books on the Nigerian oil and gas industry launched in 2021, and a first-class law graduate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Mr Kachikwu excelled as the top student at the Nigerian Law School, securing multiple prestigious awards including the Chief T O Elias Prize for Overall Best Student. He further distinguished himself with a Master of Laws (LLM) from Harvard Law School, graduating as the best in his class with exceptional grades.

Internationally, Mr Kachikwu has held leadership positions as President of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the African Petroleum Producers Organization (APPO), and the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). His accolades include the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Lifetime Achievement Award (2022) and numerous honors for leadership and public service excellence. His insights are expected to inspire participants and offer practical strategies for navigating industry challenges.

Hosting this edition of the NCDMB Business Mentorship Lecture Series underscores the Board’s commitment under the leadership of its Executive Secretary, Felix Omatsola Ogbe. Mr Ogbe is also overseeing key capacity-building programmes, including the Centre for Marine and Offshore Technology Development (CMOTD) training and the graduate-trainee initiatives with PFL Engineering, among others. These programmes are designed to equip indigenous firms with the skills, operational efficiency, and strategic advantage needed to achieve sustained growth in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“We are honoured to have a visionary like Dr Kachikwu share his expertise in our Business Mentoring Series,” said Engr. Ogbe “His remarkable journey and contributions will undoubtedly motivate emerging companies, driving sustainable development in the oil and gas value chain.”

Previous BMLS editions have featured eminent figures such as Mr Atedo N A Peterside, Founder of StanbicIBTC Bank Plc; Tony Attah, former Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited; Mr. MutiuSunmonu, former Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company Limited; Mr Mike Sangster, Managing Director/Chief Executive of Total Upstream Companies in Nigeria; and Mrs Elohor Aiboni, former Managing Director of Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited. These sessions have empowered over 2,500 service companies to date.

Oil and gas companies interested in participating are urged to visit the Board’s website and social media channels for registration and updates.