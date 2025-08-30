The stage is set in Nairobi. Today, at the iconic Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the African Nations Championship (CHAN) PAMOJA 2024 reaches its grand finale: a clash between two-time champions Morocco and fearless debutants Madagascar.

For Morocco’s Atlas Lions, this is about legacy. Victory would confirm their status as the most dominant force in CHAN history with an unprecedented third title. For Madagascar’s Barea, it is the chance to script one of African football’s greatest fairytales; becoming the first Southern African and island nation to lift the trophy.

Morocco: Experience and Expectation

Two-time winners Morocco carry both history and pressure into Nairobi. Guided by coach Tarik Sektioui, the Atlas Lions have endured a demanding campaign that took them across three host countries; Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. The journey, he insists, has only hardened his players’ resolve.

“Each match presents a different scenario with its details that make the difference. We are very confident about the outcome of this match,” Sektioui declared on Friday.

“To win this final, you have to be 100 per cent ready at every level. Respecting your opponent means respecting yourself, but we have the means to succeed and win the final.”

Sektioui stressed the resilience his side developed from their travels. “The Moroccan team is the only one that has travelled to the three host countries of this edition, but this gives us the will and determination to overcome the difficulties and win the title.”

Midfielder Salaheddine Rahouli echoed his coach’s confidence and sense of mission.

“We prepared well for the match against Madagascar. We came to CHAN to play the final and we are fully determined to bring the trophy back to Morocco. Winning this title for the third time is a source of pride for all of us. We are aware of the responsibility we bear and we hope to offer this third title to the Moroccan supporters.”

This is not new territory for Morocco. They triumphed on home soil in 2018 with a 4-0 demolition of Nigeria, then defended their crown in 2020 with a 2-0 win over Mali. Their semi-final win against Senegal, secured via penalties after a tense 1-1 draw, reminded everyone of their big-match temperament.

Madagascar: A Dream, a Nation, and a Shot at Glory

For Madagascar, the final is already historic; their first-ever CAF senior international final. But coach Romuald Rakotondrabe insists they are not just here to make up the numbers.

“Morocco are the favourites; they are a big country in football,” he admitted.

“But Madagascar are not here by luck. We worked hard for our place. We will go into the game to compete strongly because we are here on merit and we want to show our worth.”

The Barea’s run has been defined by grit and unity. Despite losing three key players to injury and suspension, they have kept belief alive. Their semi-final triumph against Sudan, sealed by Toky Rakotondraibe’s 116th-minute strike, extended their unbeaten run to four matches and propelled them into African football’s spotlight.

“The secret to our success has been hard work,” Rakotondrabe said. “If we win, it will be like a dream come true. It will make the people of Madagascar happy, because life is difficult there. They will know we have done something special, bringing joy to the country.”

Captain Nantenaina Elysee Tony Randriamanampisoa added his voice of defiance:

“We are ready. We have been concentrating. Team spirit is high. We are in for a tough game because Morocco is a good side, but we will compete to get a good result.”

Key Battles

This final is not just a clash of teams, it is a battle of mentalities.

Morocco boast tournament top scorer Oussama Lamlaoui (four goals), orchestrator Youssef Mehri, and tireless midfielder Sabir Boubrine. Madagascar, meanwhile, will look to goalkeeper Michel Ramandimbisoa; who leads the tournament in saves, and playmaker Lalaina Rafanomezantsoa, whose creativity has been their spark.

Morocco’s tactical balance and big-match pedigree make them favourites. But Madagascar’s fearless counter-attacking, resilience in tight finishes, and burning national pride give them a puncher’s chance at glory.

More than a Final

For Morocco, victory would cement their dynasty; three CHAN titles in just six editions. For Madagascar, triumph would break barriers, inspiring smaller footballing nations across Africa to dream bigger.

Sektioui underlined the weight of expectation. “When we prepare for a final to represent our country, all difficulties disappear. A final is about being crowned winner or not. We are ready to sacrifice everything on the pitch to honour Moroccan football.”

Rakotondrabe framed it differently; through emotion and national pride. “From the beginning, I never thought we would reach the final. But here we are, and this is for all Malagasy people. It is a dream come true.”

Kick-off in Nairobi

The decisive battle kicks off today, Saturday 30 August, at 18:00 local time (15:00 GMT) at Kasarani. The match will be preceded by a cultural showcase featuring performances by Eddy Kenzo, Zuchu, and Savara—celebrating the pride of the three co-host nations: Uganda, Tanzania, and Kenya.

As CHAN PAMOJA 2024 prepares to close, the football world awaits one of two historic outcomes: Morocco crowned record champions, or Madagascar completing a fairytale that will echo across Africa. Either way, history will be written in Nairobi.