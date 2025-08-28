Nigerian striker Gift Orban will continue his European journey in Italy after Hellas Verona completed a season-long loan signing from German Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim, with the deal carrying an option to buy.

Verona, managed by Paolo Zanetti, reportedly beat off interest from several suitors, including speculation around a potential move for compatriot Cyriel Dessers, to land Orban for the 2025/26 Serie A campaign.

According to reports, the structure of the deal will see Verona pay Hoffenheim €1 million as a loan fee, with the option to buy set at €9 million. The Serie A outfit will also cover the striker’s wages for the entirety of his stay. Link to post on (X)

From Belgium to France to Germany – and Now Italy

Orban, 23, first burst onto the scene with Belgian side Gent, where his explosive goal-scoring form earned him a big move to Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1.

After struggling to fully impose himself in France, he joined Hoffenheim in the January 2025 transfer window for €9m. At the time, Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker hailed the signing, declaring:

“In Gift Orban, we have found exactly the fast striker that we were looking for. We are convinced that his skills will give our team greater variety in attack.”

Yet, despite flashes of brilliance, Orban’s spell in Germany has been marred by inconsistency. He leaves Hoffenheim with just four goals in 13 Bundesliga matches, though he signed off with a goal earlier this month in a 3-0 pre-season friendly win over Werder Bremen in Austria.

Before that, his Lyon stint yielded five goals in 21 appearances, a record that underlines his untapped potential but also highlights the need for consistency at the highest level.

A fresh start in Serie A

For Verona, the deal represents an ambitious gamble. The club, often fighting for survival in the cutthroat Serie A, are banking on Orban’s pace and finishing to sharpen their frontline. Manager Zanetti is believed to see the Nigerian as a player who can stretch defences and provide goals in a league that has proven notoriously difficult for young strikers to adapt to.

For Orban, the move is not just another chapter in his nomadic career, it is potentially a make-or-break opportunity. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America looming, the forward knows that a strong season in Italy could catapult him back into contention for a prominent role with the Super Eagles.

The Bigger Picture

Serie A has become a familiar battleground for Nigerian forwards in recent years. From Victor Osimhen’s title-winning exploits at Napoli to Ademola Lookman’s rise at Atalanta. Orban will be eager to follow in their footsteps and reignite his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most promising attacking exports.

If he delivers in Verona, the €9m purchase option may look like a bargain. If not, questions will persist about whether the Nigerian striker can truly translate his raw talent into consistent top-flight success.

For now, all eyes turn to Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, where Gift Orban’s next big test begins.