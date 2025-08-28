The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said its 2027 presidential ticket will be open to all members, despite increasing endorsements for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

The party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Argungu, made this known on Wednesday at a press briefing in Abuja, where the APC also marked its victories in recent legislative by-elections.

Apart from the endorsement of President Tinubu’s reelection bid in 2027 by some state chapters of the APC, the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), in May, adopted President Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate.

APC’s 22 governors under the aegis of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and members of the party in the National Assembly also adopted the president as their sole candidate.

No single nomination form for Tinubu

Mr Argungu contrasted the APC’s approach with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2014, when it printed a single presidential nomination form for then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

“In 2014, the PDP printed a single presidential nomination form for Goodluck Jonathan, shutting others out but the APC is a democratic party. We allow our members to express themselves,” he said.

He explained that although party organs and state chapters continue to rally behind Mr Tinubu, the ruling party will not exclude other aspirants when the nomination process begins.

He said the party’s position reflects its commitment to internal democracy.

He said, “The aspiration of the people would be the wish of the party. Yes, the National Working Committee (NWC), state organs, and many zones have endorsed President Tinubu. But that does not mean the door is closed.

“When the time comes, our timetable will be released, and anyone who wishes to aspire under the APC will be allowed to purchase nomination forms.”

He added that despite frequent changes in the party’s leadership, including national chairmen and acting chairmen, the APC has consistently managed its primary elections transparently.

By-elections

At the same briefing, Mr Argungu highlighted the APC’s electoral gains in the by-elections across Adamawa, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Niger, Ogun, Taraba, and Zamfara.

He described the results as proof of public confidence in both the party and President Tinubu’s leadership.

According to Mr Argungu, the victories reflect Nigerians’ confidence in both the party and Mr Tinubu.

“These victories are not just statistics; they are a reaffirmation of the trust Nigerians continue to place in the APC. They demonstrate the strength, resilience, and growing acceptance of our party nationwide. They reflect the belief of the Nigerian people in our capacity to deliver purposeful leadership and good governance,” he said.

To consolidate these gains, the APC announced plans to convene an interactive session in Abuja with elected senators, members of the House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly members who emerged from the bye-elections.

According to Mr Argungu, the session would “serve as a platform to exchange ideas, build trust, and chart a common course for legislative engagement at both national and state levels, while aligning lawmakers with the APC’s broader vision and the expectations of Nigerians.

Ekiti governorship poll

On the forthcoming governorship primary in Ekiti State, Mr Argungu confirmed that incumbent Governor Abiodun Oyebanji and three other aspirants had already purchased nomination forms.

He emphasised that the process was open and transparent.

He said, “As far as I know, about four people, including the incumbent governor, have come forward to pay their N50 million to obtain the nomination and expression of interest forms.

READ ALSO: Tinubu departs Brazil for Abuja

“Two of them are men, while two are women, who paid only N10 million because of the gender sensitivity of our party. Nobody has been denied anything. The time is still open for others who want to contest,” he said.

Mr Argungu dismissed speculation that Mr Oyebanji was planning to defect, arguing that such a move would be illogical.

“I can’t imagine somebody, even if he is a governor, spending N50 million to purchase forms and then, while about to submit, defect to another party. To go where? To the dead PDP or to the new ADC? This is not possible,” he added.