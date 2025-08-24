The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has condemned the outcome of last week’s by-elections, alleging that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the exercise under conditions riddled with irregularities.

In a communique issued at the end of their meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State, and signed by the forum’s Chairman, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, the opposition governors alleged that the elections were heavily militarised and characterised by widespread vote buying and violence.

“The forum condemns the over-militarisation of last Saturday’s by-elections characterised by wide spread irregularities, vote buying and violence and calls on Nigerians to be more circumspect in protecting their votes,” the communique said.

The by-elections, conducted on 16 August in 16 federal and state constituencies across 12 states, were held to replace lawmakers who either died or resigned after the 2023 general elections.

INEC results showed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won 12 of the contested seats in nine states, while the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) secured two seats in Anambra, the PDP won one in Oyo, and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) won a seat in Kano.

While the APC consolidated its dominance in most of the states, the PDP retained a foothold in Oyo and came second in several constituencies. APGA, on the other hand, consolidated its control in Anambra under the leadership of Governor Charles Soludo.

Both the APC and PDP have petitioned INEC to cancel results from certain constituencies, including Shanono/Bagwai and Ghari in Kano State, where incidents of malpractice and intimidation were widely reported. There were also reports of vote buying in Ogun State’s Remo federal constituency.

Insecurity and security reforms

Aside from electoral matters, the PDP governors also expressed concern about insecurity in the country.

They decried the persistent killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger, Benue, and other states.

While commending the Zamfara State government for recent successes in tackling insecurity within its borders, the forum urged the federal government to show commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of Nigerians.

“The forum, particularly commends initiatives by the government of Zamfara State in significantly curbing insecurity within the state; but condemns the continued monstrous killings in Katsina, Plateau, Niger and Benue States and other parts of the country and calls on the federal government to be more responsive to the lives and properties of the citizenry,” the communique added.

The Gusau meeting was attended by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, who hosted it, alongside Governors Agbu Kefas (Taraba), Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).