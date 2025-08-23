The police in Anambra State, South-east Nigeria, have arrested a man in possession of 1,100 rounds of live ammunition in Nkpor, an urban community in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Mr Ikenga, a superintendent of police, identified the suspect as Akpan Godwin, 65.

The spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on Friday by police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad Awkuzu in response to a tip-off.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to being involved in the illegal sale of ammunition and mentioned other individuals connected to the illicit trade,” he said.

He said police operatives had intensified investigation and manhunt for the named accomplices.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Illegal possession of firearms and ammunition is outlawed in Nigeria.

The Act is prohibited in the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Act 2024 and the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act (2004).

The Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act (2004), for instance, prescribes 10-year-jail term for persons convicted of the offence.

However, a legislation proposed by Nigeria’s National Assembly includes a five-year jail term for firearms possession without a license.

Several persons have been convicted in Nigeria for offences of illegal possession of firearms across Nigeria.

In July 2021, a Magistrate Court in Lokoja, Kogi State, sentenced a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Shehu Mohammed, to eight years’ imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm.

An Ekiti High Court, in 2019, sentenced a Nigerian man to 10 years imprisonment for unlawful possession of firearms.