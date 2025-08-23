Two people were killed on Saturday and three others injured in another road accident in Ebonyi State, Nigeria’s South-east.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES that the accident occurred at about 6 a.m. in front of the permanent site of the Ebonyi State University in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The latest crash happened barely three days after a cement mixer truck rammed into a shop, killing at least three people and destroying shops in Igbeagu along the Enugu-Abakaliki-Ogoja Expressway in the state.

How the latest incident happened

When contacted on Saturday, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi, Anthony Ogodo, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ogbodo said the crash occurred at about 6:05 a.m. along the Abakaliki–Enugu Expressway in the state capital.

The sector commander said the crash involved a red Mercedes 911 truck and a white Mitsubishi bus.

He attributed the cause of the accident to “dangerous driving,” adding that the crash involved 10 people – seven men, a woman, a female child, and a male child.

“Two passengers, a man and a woman, were confirmed dead, while three men sustained varying degrees of injuries,” Mr Ogbodo said.

The sector commander said the FRSC Zebra 31 Unit in Abakaliki swiftly responded to a distress call about the accident and rushed the injured victims to the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) for treatment.

“The bodies of the deceased were deposited at the FETHA morgue after medical confirmation.

“The wreckage was cleared to restore traffic flow, while both vehicles were handed over to the police traffic division for further investigation,” he stated.

The FRSC official cautioned motorists against “reckless and dangerous driving.”

He hinted that such behaviour was the major cause of “needless loss of lives” on Nigerian highways.