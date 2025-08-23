The police in Enugu State, Nigeria’s South-east, say they have arrested eight suspected armed robbers in multiple operations in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The operations

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said the operations began at about 11 a.m. on 8 August when police operatives of the Crack Tactical Squad arrested three male suspects.

The police spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Chinenye Nwafor, 35, Chidera Ezeoha, 32, and Joseph Ekete, 41.

He said the arrest of the suspects followed a tip-off about an armed robbery operation in which a motorcycle and a Samsung phone were snatched from victims on 7 August at Amokpo-Nike, a community in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

“The stolen motorcycle, alongside another, was recovered from the suspects where they had displayed them for sale at Ogbeke-Nike, Enugu East LGA,” he said.

“The suspects have since been arraigned and remanded in a correctional facility.”

Mr Ndukwe said, in a separate operation on 12 August, police operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad arrested a suspected male robber, Chigozie Ebisike, 42.

He said the operatives recovered a blue Toyota Corolla from the suspect in the Ogui Area of Enugu.

The spokesperson explained that the operatives had received an intelligence through AI-controlled cameras at Enugu State Command-and-Control Centre which earlier showed the vehicle being used to snatch a Toyota Camry on 3 August along Rangers Avenue in Independence Layout, Enugu.

“The suspect confessed to car stealing and snatching, which led to the recovery of two more vehicles: a gold Toyota Sienna minivan as well as several vehicle registration particulars, keys, and number plates,” he said.

Mr Ndukwe said, in a similar operation on 19 August, police operatives attached to Ozalla Division intercepted some criminals along Udi-Ozalla Road in the state.

He said while the operatives arrested one of the suspects, Somadina Udeh, others fled.

The spokesperson said operatives recovered a Toyota Hiace bus from the 26-year-old male suspect and another Toyota Hiace bus abandoned by the fleeing suspects who had stolen it from where the vehicle was parked at Amokwe in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

“Upon interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed to burglary, admitting that he and his fleeing accomplices usually infiltrated Enugu from Anambra State to steal goods from shops and later sell them in Anambra,” he said.

More operation

Mr Ndukwe said the operations ended on 21 August when police operatives from the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit arrested three robbery suspects in the state.

The police spokesperson identified the arrested suspects as Obinna Eze, 44, and Jideofor Igwumba, 35, – all males.

Martina Okwor, 49, was the only female among the arrested suspects.

Mr Ndukwe said a Toyota SUV reportedly stolen on 21 July 2025 at Trans-Ekulu was recovered from them.

Before the recovery, the vehicle was refurbished and then already being prepared for sale in Awka, Anambra State, according to the police.

The spokesperson said all the arrested suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicates and recover additional exhibits,” he assured.

Commissioner speaks

Mr Ndukwe said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, has commended the operatives for the success of the operations.

Mr Giwa reassured residents of Enugu State that the police in the state were determined to sustain the tempo of crime-fighting in the state.

The police chief urged law-abiding Nigerians to remain vigilant and promptly report suspected criminals for action.

Robbery attacks

Like other states in the South-east, robbery attacks in Enugu State have increased in recent times.

Civil servants, business owners, politicians and even students have become targets of such attacks in the state lately.

Beyond the robbery attacks, gunmen said to be part of the Biafra agitation in the South-east have been terrorising residents of the region.

Several persons, including security agencies and government officials, have been abducted or killed by the attackers.

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been blamed for the frequent attacks in the South-east.

But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is seeking the secession of South-east and some parts of the South-south from Nigeria.