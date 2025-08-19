Authorities of Enugu North Local Government Area of Enugu State have expressed sadness over the murder of a pregnant nurse in Anambra State.

The murder

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the pregnant nurse, Ngozi Ekebe, was murdered when she visited the suspect who had falsely claimed that his mother needed urgent medical attention.

The incident, this newspaper gathered, happened on 24 July at Umueri village in Ogbunike Community, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The victim, Ngozi, originally hailed from Enugu Ezike, a community in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Her husband, Sunday Ekebe, comes from Ebonyi, another state in the South-east.

The couple lived at Umudioka in Anambra State which shares a boundary with Ogbunike Community in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

‘Deep shock and strong condemnation’

The authorities of Igbo-Eze North condemned the murder of the pregnant nurse, describing the incident as “a deep shock.”

Syndey Eze, a media aide to the Chairperson of the Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Michael Ogalla, said in a statement forwarded to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday that the development was not only criminal but also an abomination.

Mr Eze also said the murder and mutilation “stand against every moral, cultural, and human value we hold dear as Ndi Igbo.”

The media aide said Mr Ogalla has been briefed on the arrest of a suspect and ongoing efforts to track down the prime suspect and other accomplices.

“This government assures the family of the deceased and all the good people of Igbo-Eze North that justice will be pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

“And that no one involved in this heinous crime will escape justice,” he said.

He said Mr Ogalla praised the police in Anambra State, especially the State Criminal Investigation Department, for their swift and courageous actions in arresting one of the suspects.

The chairperson urged residents of Igbo-Eze North to remain calm and law-abiding, and appealed to anyone with useful information to assist the police in their investigation.

“The government of Igbo-Eze North shall collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure that justice is not just done, but will be seen to have been done,” he stated.

“We must stand together as a people to reject violence, uphold human dignity, and protect life at all costs.”