A man has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death over infidelity in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria.

Punch newspaper reported that the incident occurred on Sunday in Okereke Street, Mile 1 Diobu in Port Harcourt, where the man, identified simply as “Doctor,” reportedly stabbed his girlfriend to death over infidelity allegations.

According to the newspaper, the man had accused his girlfriend, identified as “Ima”, of cheating on him, resulting in an argument.

A source in the area told the newspaper the argument rose to a high level, leading to the man stabbing the woman to death with a knife.

“There was a crowd in the compound because of what happened. So the caretaker of the compound quickly rushed to the Azikiwe Police Division in Mile 2, Diobu, to make a formal complaint about it, and the man was arrested,” the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

The newspaper reported that sympathisers had thronged the Azikiwe Police Division in Diobu, where the slain woman’s corpse was brought to, on Monday, before it was taken to a mortuary.

Suspect in custody

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The man (suspect) has been arrested, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Port Harcourt,” Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said on Tuesday.

Punch newspaper earlier in the year reported a similar incident, where a husband allegedly killed his wife and set her ablaze in Anambra state, South-east Nigeria.

After allegedly killing his wife, the man went to a police station in the area and confessed to killing his wife, a mother of six, the newspaper reported.