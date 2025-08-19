A former Secretary-General of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumuyiwa Akinboro, has criticised the security screening requirement imposed on Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN)-designates, describing the move as an attack on the independence of the legal profession.

Mr Akinboro, himself a SAN, said in a post on his X handle on Monday that the screening exercise by the State Security Service (SSS) undermines due process and the autonomy of the Bar.

“The conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria is not a political appointment, nor is it an executive privilege. To subject this process to external security vetting, after rigorous scrutiny has already been undertaken by the LPPC, is an intrusion that undermines both the independence of the profession and the sanctity of due process,” he wrote.

He stressed that the SAN rank is conferred by the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee (LPPC) under the Legal Practitioners Act, and not through any political or executive privilege.

According to Mr Akinboro, external vetting after the LPPC’s rigorous scrutiny “is an intrusion that weakens both the independence of the profession and the sanctity of due process.”

He warned that allowing security agencies or other institutions to interfere with the profession’s internal processes could set a dangerous precedent.

“If we allow institutions outside the profession to insert themselves into its core processes without legal basis, we open the door to a precedent that may one day compromise not only the rank of SAN but also the independence of our courts, our appointments, and ultimately, our ability to dispense justice without fear or favour,” he said.

He called on the NBA, under its president Afam Osigwe, alongside the LPPC and the Body of Benchers to resist the practice.

“The legal profession must resist every attempt to muscle the Bar. To remain silent is to acquiesce, and acquiescence today may cost us the profession we hold dear tomorrow,” he added.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES reported that LPPC had shortlisted 57 candidates for the award of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) for the 2025 conferment cycle.

The announcement followed the committee’s 169th plenary session chaired by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

The SAN title, the highest distinction in the Nigerian legal profession, is conferred on lawyers who have demonstrated excellence in either legal advocacy or academic contribution.

This year’s nominees include high-profile figures such as Shuaibu Labaran, Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government and former federal prosecutor; Olanrewaju Akinsola, commercial litigation expert and publisher of the Onigegewura legal history blog; and Preye Agedah, former Solicitor-General of Bayelsa State, who was also recently named a Life Bencher.

Ahead of the formal conferment scheduled for 29 September during the Supreme Court’s new legal year, the LPPC warned nominees against placing congratulatory adverts, stressing that breaches could attract sanctions.

The introduction of screening by SSS in this year’s edition of conferment of SAN ranks has sparked controversy, with many lawyers condemning it.

But a senior SSS official, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue with the press, defended the agency’s powers, saying they derive from its enabling law.

According to the source, the SSS is authorised to screen individuals nominated for sensitive positions where they may access classified documents.

However, the official declined to confirm whether SAN-designates were currently being vetted, calling such details “classified.”

“The legality is 100 per cent. But as to whether we are screening them now, that is information I cannot divulge because it is classified,” the source said, stressing that security matters of such nature are generally not discussed in the media.

Efforts to reach the NBA president, Mr Osigwe, for comments were unsuccessful, as calls, text messages, and WhatsApp enquiries sent to him went unanswered at the time of filing this report.

The controversy over security vetting comes at a time when the judiciary is under pressure to open up its appointment processes. In May, the National Judicial Council (NJC) introduced a new policy requiring the publication of shortlisted judicial candidates and inviting public comments on their suitability.

The council described the reform as a measure to rebuild trust, following years of criticism from civil society over secrecy and nepotism in appointments.