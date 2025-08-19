Community leaders and youths in Orokam District, Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State, have appealed to Governor Hyacinth Alia to urgently intervene in the worsening security situation in the area.

In a letter addressed to the governor on Monday and seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the ward heads and youth leadership demanded decisive government action, including the closure of the Ade-Igwu Trailer Park, which they alleged serves as a hideout for criminal gangs.

“All the criminal elements causing mayhem in the land reside in the Ade-Igwu Trailer Park,” the letter read. “The park should be shut down immediately in order to maintain peace, stability, and order in Orokam.”

The communiqué was jointly signed by the three clan heads of the community—Jacob Sule (Ward I), Emmanuel Ogidi (Ward II), and Pius Ojobo Aba (Ward III)—and the youth president, Victor Onoja.

Youths protest killings, abductions

Last Friday, youths in Orokam staged a peaceful protest over persistent attacks and kidnappings in the community. They barricaded the Orokam–Owukpa–Otukpa road, demanding urgent action from the state government and security agencies.

The protest followed the abduction of a microfinance bank manager and his wife on Tuesday, and the killing of an elderly woman and her son after a failed kidnap attempt in the community.

Eyewitnesses said the protesters lit bonfires and carried placards with inscriptions such as, “Stop Orokam killings and kidnappings” and “We need urgent attention from the Benue State government.”

Families in distress

A family member told Vanguard Newspaper that the abducted bank manager and his wife were taken from their residence in GRA, Orokam, around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

“The kidnappers initially demanded N100 million ransom, but later reduced it to N50 million. We pleaded and offered N1.5 million, but since then we have not heard from them. They threatened to kill the couple if we fail to pay,” the source said.

The same source disclosed that the killings which sparked the protest occurred at Ejema community on Thursday night, when armed men attempted to abduct a young man, Gabriel, who had returned from Abuja to visit his mother.

“They shot Gabriel and his mother, Madam Shaibu, after she pleaded to be taken in his place. Gabriel’s younger brother, John, was also shot while trying to escape but survived with injuries,” the source added.

Clergy calls for prayer

In response to the rising insecurity, the parish priest of St Joseph Catholic Church, Orokam, Francis Atama, has declared three days of fasting and prayer for divine intervention.

“The rate of kidnappings in Orokam has become alarming. People are being trailed to their homes and picked from their rooms,” he said in a statement shared on Monday.

“We may not have the arm of flesh to fight this battle, but we have the Almighty God to run to.”

The spiritual exercise will run from 27 and 29 August, with Masses and rosary processions across local parishes.

Curfew imposed

The Executive Chairman of Ogbadibo Local Government Area, Sunday Ajunwa, has also stepped up engagements with security agencies to address the crisis.

On Thursday, Mr Ajunwa held a strategic meeting with the Benue State Commissioner of Police, Emenari Ifeanyi, after which the police boss ordered the redeployment of the divisional police officer (DPO) in Orokam. A tactical squad was immediately deployed to the district with instructions to go after kidnappers and other criminal elements.

Security sources confirmed that combined teams of police operatives and soldiers are currently combing surrounding bushes in search of the assailants.

The council chairman is also collaborating with local vigilantes and traditional rulers to strengthen security.

In another development to strengthen the security of the community, Mr Ajunwa announced the imposition of a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

In a statement by his media aide, Jerome Idoko, Mr Ajunwa said the restriction, which began on Sunday, would run from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

“The purpose of this curfew is to limit movement, reduce opportunities for criminal activities, and facilitate enhanced security patrols,” the statement read. “Residents are advised to comply and cooperate fully with security agencies.”