The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Hassan Shado of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the Okura State Constituency by-election in Kogi State.

The returning officer, Emmanuel Onome, a professor, announced the result on Saturday at the collation centre in Egume, Dekina Local Government Area.

Mr Shado secured 55,073 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 1,038 votes. The candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) came third with 445 votes.

Although the poll was largely peaceful, INEC officials noted that voter turnout was low. The Kogi State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oliver Agundu, described the participation as disappointing but commended the orderly conduct of the exercise.

However, some opposition parties have questioned the credibility of the process.