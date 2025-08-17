The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Omosede Igbinedion of the APC the winner of the Ovia Federal Constituency by-election held on Saturday in Edo.

The election took place across two local governments of Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East, both forming the Ovia Federal Constituency in Edo.

Announcing the results early Sunday morning at Iguobazuwa, the returning officer, Clement Ighodaro, declared Mr Igbinedion the winner with a total of 77,053 votes.

Her closest rival from the PDP polled 3,838 votes, while the ADC candidate came third with a total of 925 votes.

In her victory speech, Mr Igbinedion thanked her supporters and pledged to deliver impactful and effective representation at the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Igbinedion was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2015 and would now return to represent Ovia Federal Constituency for the second time.

(NAN)