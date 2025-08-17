The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Rabiu Mukhtar, as the winner of the bye-election held on Saturday in the Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State.

The election was conducted in 22 political wards spread across Garki and Babura local government areas.

The returning officer, Sani Ismail, announced the results in the Babura local government collation centre on Sunday morning.

Mr Ismail, a professor, said Mr Mukhtar polled 38,449 votes to defeat his main rival, Isah Auwalu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who got 13,519 votes.

The candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sabo Salisu, received 2,931 votes, while Muktar Babangida of ZLP received 31 votes.

The seat became vacant following the death of the occupant, Isa Dogonyaro (APC), last May.

“I, Professor Sani Ibrahim Ismail, hereby certify that I am the returning officer of Babura-Garki Federal Constituency by-elections held on the 16th of August 2025.

“The election was contested; the candidates received the following votes: Bilkisu Bashiru of Party A received 11 votes, Ibrahim Habiba of Party AA received 5 votes, Umar Bashiru of Party ADC received 48 votes, and Sale Sani of Party AAA received 446 votes.

“Muktar Rabi’u Garki of APC received 38,449 votes, Adamu Dahiru of APGA received 77 votes, Umar Muhammad Gana of APM 37 votes, Abdullahi Usman of APP 31 Votes, Sabo Salisu of NNPP received 2,931 votes, Isa Auwalu of PDP 13,519 votes and Muktar Babangida of ZLP 31 votes”, the INEC official announced.