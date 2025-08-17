‎The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted rain and thunderstorms across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja envisaged moderate rain over parts of Jigawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Yobe, Borno, and Adamawa states during the morning hours on Sunday.

‎The agency also forecast thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Taraba states later in the day.

‎”There is a high possibility of flood occurring in parts of Kebbi, Gombe, and Bauchi states during the forecast period.

‎”For the central region, there are prospects of light intermittent rains over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, and Niger State during the morning period.

‎”In the afternoon or evening hours, intermittent light rains are anticipated in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kwara, and Kogi states.

‎”There is a high possibility of flood occurring over parts of Niger, Plateau, Kogi, and Benue states during the forecast period,” it said.

‎The agency anticipated cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning period.

‎According to NiMet, moderate rains ‎are expected in parts of Enugu, Anambra, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Abia, Imo, Ebonyi, Delta, Rivers, Lagos, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, and Lagos states later in the day.

‎It predicted a high possibility of flood occurring in parts of Osun State during the forecast period.

‎The agency predicted thunderstorms on Monday with moderate rains in parts of Bauchi, Borno, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yola, Kano, Katsina, Yobe, Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, and Kaduna states during the forecast period.

‎”For the central region, there are prospects of light rains in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, as well as Nasarawa, Benue, and Niger states during the morning period.

‎”In the afternoon or evening hours, intermittent light rains are anticipated in parts of Niger, Plateau, Kwara, and Benue states,” it said.

‎It also indicated that there would be cloudy skies over the southern region during the morning hours with light rains in parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Enugu, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Lagos states later in the day.

‎NiMet anticipated morning thunderstorms on Tuesday with moderate rains in parts of Katsina, Sokoto, Zamfara, Yobe, Adamawa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano, and Kaduna.

‎Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected in parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna, and Adamawa states during the afternoon/evening hours.

‎”For the central region, cloudy skies are expected over the region during the morning period.

‎”In the afternoon/evening hours, moderate rains are anticipated in parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, and Plateau states.

‎”For the southern region, ‎cloudy skies are expected over the region during the morning period. Later in the day, light rains are expected in parts of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, Cross River, and Lagos states,” it said.

‎It, therefore, urged the public not to drive in heavy rain.

‎NiMet advised states with the possibility of flash floods to activate emergency response plans, especially the ‎places highlighted in red. ‎

‎”To avoid leaching of nutrients, farmers should refrain from applying fertiliser and pesticides right before the rains. ‎

‘Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures.

‎”Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

“Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets, and stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

‎‎”Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet.

“You can visit our website for further information,” the agency said.

(NAN)