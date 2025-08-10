The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Sunday defended its decision to withhold the discharge certificate of Ushie Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, a serving corps member in Lagos State.

But the Corps said the action was not taken in retaliation for her criticism of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as widely suggested.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, the NYSC said it withheld her discharge certificate after extending her service year by two months as a disciplinary action against her for missing April clearance.

The body said she was not the only affected as there were 131 corps members whose discharge certificates “were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons.”

“Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) due to critical remarks about the government, this assertion is entirely unfounded and false in its entirety,” the statement said. “Specifically, Rita’s service year has been extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometrics clearance, a decision that aligns with the NYSC Bye-Laws.”

Raye shot to limelight in March after posting a TikTok video in which she lamented rising prices, deteriorating living conditions, and poor infrastructure.

She described Mr Tinubu as a “terrible leader” and questioned his commitment to easing Nigerians’ hardship.

In the video, she complained about the cost of basic items — citing eggs rising from N800 to N6,500 — alongside high utility bills, expensive transportation, and poor sanitation in Lagos.

She also criticised the NYSC scheme, saying her allowance could not cover her expenses.

Following the viral post, Ms Uguamaye alleged she began receiving threatening calls and messages, some purportedly from NYSC officials, demanding she delete the video.

She claimed her personal details were shared and that she was being “looked for like a criminal.”

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore later accompanied her to her Local Government Inspector’s (LGI) office, but the LGI was not in her office.

“We arrived at the Eti-Osa NYSC office with Youth Corper Ushie Rita Uguamaye in Lagos. She was scheduled to appear before the LGI today, and we escorted her with attorneys, but the LGI absconded, failing to show up throughout our stay. We will be back!” Mr Sowore wrote in a Facebook post.

However, in a post on Instagram on Saturday, she alleged NYSC officials refused to clear her for April’s biometric exercise, seized her file, and eventually withheld her certificate.

The corps member said she was later informed she would not receive her certificate because she missed April clearance, which she insists is untrue.

“I genuinely wish I wasn’t a Lagos State corps member because it’s a waste of my time,” she wrote on social media, adding that she had decided to close the chapter and move on.

Misleading

The NYSC described as “misleading” the claim that she was punished for her remarks about the government.

It said her failure to attend the April biometric clearance was a violation of the scheme’s by-laws, resulting in a standard two-month extension of service.

“The NYSC Management thus urges the public to approach this matter with understanding, as extending service for non-compliance is a longstanding tradition within the NYSC and should not be politicized.

“The NYSC Scheme remains committed to discharging its mandate, in line with the dictates of the constitution,” the statement stated.

Reactions

Reacting to the NYSC statement, her lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, dismissed the NYSC’s explanation, saying it “does not represent the truth of the matter” and promising a formal response.

“I have her instructions as her counsel to respond appropriately to the statement. History will vindicate the just,” he stated on a post on his Facebook page on Sunday.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also criticised the NYSC, warning against “impunity” and urging that her certificate be released.

“It is unacceptable that the young lady, who had served her country without queries, should not have received her National Youth Service Corps certificate one year after passing out. The appropriate authorities should take urgent steps to ensure that she gets her discharge certificate,” Mr Abubakar said in a Facebook page on Sunday.

Amnesty International Nigeria described the denial as “arbitrary” and linked it to her criticism of government policies.

“The decision to withhold her certificate may not be unconnected with her comments on social media about widespread economic hardship as a result of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies. Instead of punishing her for expressing discontent, authorities should prioritise addressing the country’s escalating economic woes,” the rights group said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Amnesty International added that no citizen should be punished for expressing dissenting opinions, stressing that authorities have an obligation to uphold freedom of expression without discrimination.