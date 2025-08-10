A majority of people in Germany support recognising a Palestinian state, according to a new poll, a move the federal government currently rejects.

In the survey by the Forsa Institute for the foreign policy journal Internationale Politik, 54 per cent of respondents answered “Yes” to the question: “Should Germany now recognise Palestine as its own state?”

No fewer than 31 per cent opposed the idea.

The poll of 1,001 people in Germany was conducted in late July.

Support was slightly higher in eastern Germany (59 per cent) than in the west (53 per cent).

It was also particularly high among those aged 18 to 29 (60 per cent) and among people aged 60 and over (58 per cent).

Among supporters of The Left party, 85 per cent favoured recognition.

Backing was also high among Green (66 per cent) and Social Democrat (52 per cent) voters.

Support was lower among supporters of the conservative CDU/CSU alliance (48 per cent) and the far-right Alternative for Germany (45 per cent).

The German government says it supports a two-state solution in which Israelis and Palestinians live peacefully side by side.

However, it sees recognition of Palestine as the final step at the end of a negotiated peace process.

Nearly 150 of the United Nations’ 193 member states already recognise Palestine.

In light of Israel’s ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip, which have left tens of thousands dead, more countries are preparing to follow suit.

President Emmanuel Macron has announced France will take the step in September.

Canada and Britain have also pledged recognition, with certain conditions.

(dpa/NAN)