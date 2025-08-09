The police in Enugu State, south-east Nigeria, say they have killed a suspected armed robber terrorising residents of the state.

The police spokesperson in Enugu State, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ndukwe, a superintendent of police, said police operatives shot dead the suspect during an operation at about 4:10 a.m. on Wednesday at Premier Layout in Enugu.

The spokesperson said police operatives from Independence Layout Division carried out the operation in collaboration with Neighbourhood Watch Group in the area.

He said the operation was in response to a distress call about an armed robbery attack in the area.

“Responding swiftly, the divisional police officer mobilised operatives and the Neighbourhood Watch Group to the scene.

“On sighting them, the criminal gang opened fire, but the team responded with superior firepower, neutralising one of the hoodlums, whose identity remains unknown, while others fled,” he said.

Recovery of arms and ammunition

Mr Ndukwe said the operatives searched the suspect’s body and recovered some incriminating items.

He listed the items recovered from the body to include a cut-to-size locally made single-barrel gun with one live cartridge, and a locally fabricated Beretta pistol with one live round of ammunition.

Others were a Nokia torch-button phone belonging to the suspect, two iPhones belonging to victims, a small red bag, a red-and-black coloured torchlight, and a cash of N9,000.

“Further investigations on 8th August 2025 led to the recovery of a pump-action gun loaded with four live cartridges, suspected to have been abandoned within the vicinity of the incident by the fleeing suspects,” Mr Ndukwe added.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Bitrus Giwa, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives.

Mr Giwa reaffirmed the commitment of the police to tackling violent crimes in the state.

The police chief urged residents of Enugu State to remain vigilant and promptly support security operatives with “credible information” that would aid crime prevention and control.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Armed robbery is outlawed in Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act 2004.

The Act prescribes a minimum of 21 years imprisonment for offenders upon conviction.

The offenders face a maximum death penalty upon conviction.

Several persons have been convicted in Nigeria for offences of cultism and robbery across Nigeria.

An Abeokuta High Court, in 2021, sentenced two ex-convicts to death by hanging for conspiracy and armed robbery.