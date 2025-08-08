Besiktas have officially signed Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi from Leicester City, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

The Turkish Super Lig giants on Friday confirmed the deal in a statement to the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP).

They revealed that the 28-year-old has agreed to a three-year contract with an option for a fourth year.

Leicester will receive €8 million (around N17bn) for the transfer.

Ndidi arrived in Istanbul earlier this week and passed a full medical at Acıbadem Altunizade Hospital before putting pen to paper.

His contract is reported to be worth around €4 million per season, meaning he could earn up to €16 million if he stays for the full term.

The move brings an end to Ndidi’s eight-and-a-half-year spell at Leicester City, where he became one of the most respected defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Since joining from Belgian side Genk in January 2017, he made 303 appearances for the Foxes, helping them win the FA Cup in 2021 and playing a key role in their promotion back to the top flight in 2024.

Known for his tireless work rate, strong tackling, and ability to break up opposition attacks, Ndidi is expected to bring leadership and steel to Beşiktaş’s midfield.

The Black Eagles, who are aiming to challenge for the Super Lig title and make an impact in Europe, see him as a key figure in their squad rebuild under head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Real Betis, Valencia, Everton, Bayer Leverkusen, and Manchester United were all linked with Ndidi earlier in the summer, but Beşiktaş’s offer proved decisive.

Ndidi now joins a small but notable list of Nigerian players who have worn Beşiktaş colours.

They include legendary forward Daniel Amokachi and former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu.

For Ndidi, the move offers a fresh challenge in a new league, while for Beşiktaş, it signals ambition and a desire to compete at the highest level.