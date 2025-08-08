Kidnappers have demanded N7million for the release of Omoniyi Eleyinmi, a member of staff of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State.

Mr Eleyinmi, a faculty officer in the institution’s Faculty of Education, was abducted on Sunday while returning from work to his residence in Supare-Akoko, Akoko South West Local Council Area of the state.

The gunmen had waited for him in his residence and seized him while alighting from the commercial motorcycle he rode from Akungba.

They got away while shooting sporadically to scare away people who might try to resist them.

According to a family source, the kidnappers, who made contact with Mr Eleyinmi’s family on Thursday for the ransom, had on the previous day allowed the wife of the victim to briefly speak with him for her to verify that he is alive.

The source disclosed that the kidnappers had initially demanded N100 million ransom, but it was later reduced to N7 million after a series of pleas and negotiations.

Following this development, the Alumni Association of AAUA, to which Mr Eleyinmi belonged, called for donations from Nigerians to raise the demanded ransom and immediately secure his release from captivity.

In a statement issued by the association’s Global Publicity Secretary, O’Seun Ogunsakin, he appealed for timely donations, saying they would go a long way in ensuring that Mr Eleyinmi reunites with his family hale and hearty.

“Distinguished Alumni, I am sure that the majority of you must have heard the news of the kidnap of one of us, Niyi Eleyinmi, who is the Faculty Officer of the Faculty of Education, AAUA.

“Eleyinmi was kidnapped on Monday, and the kidnappers have demanded a sum of seven million Naira (N7,000,000). It is on this note that I want to passionately appeal to you to donate towards securing the safe release of Niyi from his captors.

“We have just 24 hours to raise the aforementioned sum. Kindly make your donation into the account below: Polaris Bank 1011167606 Akinwande Joyce Morenikeji. May God help us as we make the donation,” the statement said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Olayinka Ayanlade, said that the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had directed tactical commanders to ensure that the victim was rescued unhurt as well as apprehend those involved in the abduction.

While distancing the police from ransom negotiation, Mr Ayanlade said, “The Commissioner of Police has directed all tactical commanders to swiftly act and ensure that the victim is rescued.

“He also directed that all suspects connected with the crime be apprehended.

“We are assuring the people of Ondo State that we are on top of the situation, and we are not resting on our oars.”

The state has yet to know respite in the upscaling attacks by kidnappers, who, despite efforts by security agencies to curtail their activities, have continued to abduct residents at will.

In June, two students of AAUA were kidnapped and later murdered by their captors, sending shock waves through the University campus.

Some arrests were made, and a curious twist occurred when the police announced the death in custody of the principal suspects.

Another female student was also found dead in a boy’s room within the Akungba Akoko community, arousing students to engage in protest.

The AAUA SUG had called on security agencies to increase surveillance within the institution and its environs.