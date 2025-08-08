Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, has engaged directly with residents of Radda ward in Charanchi Local Government Area during a town hall meeting focused on inclusive 2026 budget development.

The virtual session, which is part of a comprehensive statewide consultation covering all 361 wards, allowed community members to present their development priorities while receiving direct feedback from the governor. The governor is currently recuperating from injuries he sustained following a road accident last month.

Addressing citizens at Radda Ward, the governor said, “We are here to listen, but we must also be honest with ourselves—development must begin with our grassroots communities.”

Governor Radda stressed that the ward-level consultations represent a departure from traditional top-down budgeting approaches. “We are not here to sit in government offices and guess what the people need. We want the people to speak for themselves. That is the only way to build a responsive and realistic budget,” he said.

During the session, Governor Radda addressed the balance between community aspirations and fiscal realities. “Let us be honest with each other—government cannot do everything at once. We will listen carefully and choose the most urgent and impactful projects for each community.”

He assured residents that their input would be documented and forwarded to the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and the Community Development Programme (CDP) for incorporation into budget planning processes.

“This is not politics—this is governance. We are here to plan together and build together. That’s the kind of leadership we owe our people,” the governor declared.

Governor Radda particularly expressed appreciation to the residents for their passionate contributions and pledged to continue leading a government that listens, learns and serves.

The governor, however, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transparent, participatory governance.

“Your voices have been heard. Now let’s work together to build a better tomorrow,” he urged the citizens.

The meeting featured active participation from traditional leaders, youth groups, women’s associations, farmers, teachers, and various community stakeholders.

Similar town hall meetings are being conducted simultaneously across all local government areas in the state, towards ensuring comprehensive community input into the 2026 budget framework.