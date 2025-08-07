The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has commenced early preparations for the 2026 Hajj, announcing a provisional fare of N8.5 million and maintaining Nigeria’s 95,000-slot allocation from Saudi Arabia.

This was revealed during a strategic post-Hajj meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, with the chairmen and secretaries of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards in attendance.

According to a statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Usara, an assistant director, the meeting was aimed at reviewing the 2025 Hajj operations and laying the groundwork for an improved 2026 exercise.

Speaking at the session, NAHCON Chairman, Abdullahi Usman, a professor, expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support, highlighting key federal government’s interventions that protected pilgrims from forex volatility.

Participants were also urged to provide honest assessments of the just-concluded Hajj to enhance future planning.

NAHCON Holds Post-Hajj Strategic Meeting with State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) today 7/8/2025 convened a strategic post-Hajj meeting with Chairmen and Secretaries of State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards to review the 2025 Hajj operations and commence early preparations for 2026. The meeting took place in the Hajj House Headquarters.

In his opening remarks, NAHCON Chairman, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his steadfast support to Nigerian pilgrims and the Commission. He highlighted the Federal Government’s intervention that enabled Hajj carriers to accept payments in Naira, shielding pilgrims from foreign exchange shocks.

Professor Usman also commended the Federal Government for directing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to suspend its earlier policy mandating credit card-only payments for Basic Travel Allowance (BTA) to pilgrims. This could have disadvantaged many of them due to limited awareness and sensitisation.

He encouraged participants to offer frank, constructive evaluations of the 2025 exercise, focusing on what worked, the challenges encountered, and areas for improvement.

The Commissioner in charge of Planning, Research and Statistics, Information and Library Services (PRSILS) Prof. Abubakar Abubakar Yagawal led discussions on the 2026 Hajj Calendar while Commissioner Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi led discussions on operational matters.

Particularly, Prince Elegushi opened the floor for discussions on the possible rollover of contracts for the four airlines that operated during the 2025 Hajj, citing time constraints and bureaucratic hurdles juxtaposed with the Saudi calendar and its expectations from Hajj participating countries. This he said will give room for Nigeria to book airlift slots early.

The NAHCON Chairman after deliberations announced a tentative deposit of ₦8.5 million as the provisional fare for the 2026 Hajj as agreed collectively, pending final negotiations on all service contracts.

Prof Usman also announced that Nigeria has retained its 95,000-slot allocation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Similarly, allocation of slots to state welfare boards remains as it was last year.

In his submission, the Chairman of the Forum of States Executive Secretaries, Alhaji Idris Almakura, Executive Secretary (ES) Nasarawa State Muslim Pilgrims’ Board, thanked NAHCON for organising the meeting. He urged the Commission to strengthen collaboration with state boards through improved communication and timely clarifications. He also called for expedited reconciliation of pending matters from the 2025 Hajj, to ensure a smooth transition into 2026 planning.

All executive members of the Forum of States were in attendance, including Deputy Chairman Alhaji Aliyu Faruku Yaro (ES, Kebbi State), Malam Abubakar Salihu who is the Secretary of the Forum and ES Adamawa State. The meeting concluded with members committing to offer feedback on unresolved issues after consultations with their respective state members.

Secretary to the Commission, Dr Mustapha Ali , thanked all participants for the fruitful discussions and adjourned the meeting.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Assistant Director, Information and Publication for

Chairman /CEO NAHCON

7/8/2025