Mixed reactions have continued to trail the banning of Fuji Star Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM 1, by Nigerian aviation authorities.

The suspension followed the incident involving the Fuji music icon, who was filmed obstructing a ValueJet aircraft from taxiing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The dramatic event, which the Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo described as “akin to a hostage situation,” has sparked strong reactions, with many Nigerians calling for the immediate prosecution of the musician and disciplinary action against airport security for failing to detain him on the spot.

John Ogunlela, a writer, criticised the handling of the incident, saying, “The offender should have been detained immediately and the NDLEA called in for a drug test. The airport security team failed woefully; a suspension without pay or even a firing is not too much.”

Other commentators went further, describing the act as a form of aviation terrorism. “All evidences point to an act of terrorism by Kwam 1. He should be prosecuted and his plea taken in court,” said Ohireimen Obadan.

Ngetunyi Anakwe echoed similar sentiments, warning that “Nigeria is not a banana republic where everything goes. Kwam 1 should be charged with hijacking and terrorism; the international community is watching.”

Some also highlighted a troubling trend of influential Nigerians causing scenes at airports. “It’s becoming a norm that once a prominent person misses a flight, they start causing commotion. By the time particular elites start blocking aircraft too, wahala go dey,” Akwaowo Etok warned.

However, other commentators expressed differing opinions about the incident.

Veteran actor and producer Patrick Doyle argued that the Fuji star may have been provoked. In a widely shared Facebook post, Mr Doyle said, “Kwam 1 was baited by the airline staff, and sadly, they succeeded in riling him.”

He recounted his own similar experience at an airport, where a staff member allegedly tried to humiliate him, and warned that some service workers deliberately target celebrities to cause scenes.

“I took her rebuke seriously and comported myself before she escalated the issue and caused a scene,” he added, urging self-control in the face of provocation.

While the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has suspended the pilot and the first officer involved in the saga pending further investigation, public commentators insist that justice must apply equally.

Ovie Abolor noted grimly, “In a normal world, this guy should go to jail for six months minimum, but because of his connections, nothing will happen.”

As calls mount for Kwam 1’s prosecution, Mr Keyamo has now directed the NCAA to place the Fuji star on a no-fly list, pending full investigation.