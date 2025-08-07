New head coach Moses Aduku has invited 35 players to the camp of the Nigeria U20 girls, Falconets, to kick off preparations for next month’s 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifying fixture against their Rwandan counterparts.

The Rwandans will host the first leg of the second-round games in Kigali on Sunday, 21 September, with the return leg scheduled for the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, on Saturday, 27 September.

Four goalkeepers, 11 defenders, nine midfielders and 11 strikers are on the list, with the cohort to resume in camp in Abuja on Sunday, 10th August, while training sessions commence the following day.

Aduku has called a number of players who were part of the team that reached the Round of 16 at the 2024 FIFA World Cup finals in Colombia last year, namely defender and captain Oluchi Ohaegbulem, midfielder Joy Igbokwe, and forwards Mary Lucky Mkpa and Goodness Osigwe.

Last year’s edition welcomed 24 teams to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals for the first time.

The Falconets defeated the Republic of Korea 1-0 in their opening game, lost 1-3 to Germany and defeated Venezuela 4-0 before they were eliminated in the Round of 16 after a narrow 1-2 loss to Japan.

Next year’s FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup finals will be in Poland.

ALL THE INVITED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers: GodsTime Elisha (Ibom Angels); Fatima Okolo (Rivers Angels); Sylvia Echefu (Bayelsa Queens); Stella Emperor (Adamawa Queens)

Defenders: Oluchi Ohaegbulem (Nasarawa Amazons); Tumininu Adeshina (Naija Ratels); Folashade Adegbemile (Edo Queens); Sandra Nwibe (Rivers Angels); Marylen Edem (Nasarawa Amazons); Vivian Ekezie (Abia Angels); Esther Adesoji (Nasarawa Amazons); Prisca Nwachukwu (Imo Strikers); Motunrayo Yusuf (FC Robo Queens); Ramotallahi Kareem (Rivers Angels); Chiamaka Ezekuwugo (Bayelsa Queens)

Midfielders: Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Kafaya Mafisera (Edo Queens); Joy Igbokwe (Nasarawa Amazons); Yetunde Omotosho (Remo Stars Ladies); Esther Inyang (Edo Queens); Mary Aderemi (Bayelsa Queens); Favour Nkwocha (FC Robo Queens); Faridat Abdulwahab (Nasarawa Amazons); Adanna Nwachukwu (Naija Ratels)

Forwards: Mary Mamudu (Edo Queens); Mary Nkpa (Bayelsa Queens); Goodness Osigwe (Edo Queens); Delight Isaac (Bayelsa Queens); Esther Moses (Edo Queens); Grace Saliu (Naija Ratels); Dorothy Eshiet (Abia Angels); Alaba Olabiyi (Bayelsa Queens); Tessy Ojiyovwi (Nasarawa Amazons); Precious Oscar (Bayelsa Queens); Daniella Fagbenro (Remo Stars Ladies)